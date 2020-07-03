All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1316 Quitman Street

1316 Quitman Street · No Longer Available
Location

1316 Quitman Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PROPERTY DEMOLITION TO TAKE PLACE SOON HENCE THE MONTH-2-MONTH TERM.
This 1 bed, 1 bath unit is a duplex, includes w/d, has hardwood floors. We are doing month to month lease only (DUE TO IMMINENT DEMOLITION). There is a flat fee of $45.00 per month to cover water sewer and trash. There is a $200.00 Pet Fee Non-refundable fee per pet, 25lbs under is $25.00 pet rent per pet per month, over 25lbs is $50 pet rent per pet per month. Click on the link for pet approval. https://www.petscreening.com/referral/D6vGdl3eettS . Conveniently located near Denver where you will find the best dining, shopping and entertainment. Just minutes from Mile High Stadium, Elitch Gardens, Pepsi Center, Coors Field. Less than 5 minutes to 6th Ave for easy access to the mountains.
Perfect for folks who work or go to school in downtown Denver with light rail so close. Ideal for bikers who work in the city. Bike path is blocks away.
(Video and photos are only available when the unit is vacant). Contact our office to pre-qualify and schedule a showing at 303 237 7676 or visit our website for more listings at www.rentabr.com Associated Broker Realty.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 Quitman Street have any available units?
1316 Quitman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1316 Quitman Street currently offering any rent specials?
1316 Quitman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 Quitman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1316 Quitman Street is pet friendly.
Does 1316 Quitman Street offer parking?
No, 1316 Quitman Street does not offer parking.
Does 1316 Quitman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1316 Quitman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 Quitman Street have a pool?
No, 1316 Quitman Street does not have a pool.
Does 1316 Quitman Street have accessible units?
No, 1316 Quitman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 Quitman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1316 Quitman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1316 Quitman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1316 Quitman Street does not have units with air conditioning.

