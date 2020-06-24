All apartments in Denver
1314 E 8th Ave
1314 E 8th Ave

1314 East 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1314 East 8th Avenue, Denver, CO 80218
Denver Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
UNBEATABLE PRICE! Check out this gorgeous and historic Duplex in the Heart of Capitol Hill with convenient access to Cheeseman Park and Govnors Park!

AVAIL 05/08/2020

6 - 9 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS

Beautiful and charming home in the desirable Capitol Hill neighborhood of downtown Denver. This home is spectacular! Walk to Don's Tavern, Pablo's Coffee, Fruition Restaurant and so much more! The original hardwood floors have been beautifully re-stained and maintained throughout the main level with a partially finished basement that could be used as a non-conforming bedroom or office with en suite bath. The recently modernized kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a HUGE walk-in pantry, and sleek tiled counters. Washer and dryer included! Authentic Victorian bathtub and pedestal sink for adorable character and charm. Fenced yard with shared patio perfect for entertaining or dogs. Brand new furnace. Come see this home before it's gone!!!

Rent $2000/month - Security Deposit $2000

Resident Utilities: Xcel gas/electric & $50 Flat Fee Water Usage per Month.

DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max)

For Showings, call or text Oliver @ 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com *photo ID verification required in order to tour*

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 E 8th Ave have any available units?
1314 E 8th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1314 E 8th Ave have?
Some of 1314 E 8th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1314 E 8th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1314 E 8th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 E 8th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1314 E 8th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1314 E 8th Ave offer parking?
No, 1314 E 8th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1314 E 8th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1314 E 8th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 E 8th Ave have a pool?
No, 1314 E 8th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1314 E 8th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1314 E 8th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 E 8th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1314 E 8th Ave has units with dishwashers.
