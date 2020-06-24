1314 E 8th Ave

Amenities

UNBEATABLE PRICE! Check out this gorgeous and historic Duplex in the Heart of Capitol Hill with convenient access to Cheeseman Park and Govnors Park!



AVAIL 05/08/2020



6 - 9 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS



Beautiful and charming home in the desirable Capitol Hill neighborhood of downtown Denver. This home is spectacular! Walk to Don's Tavern, Pablo's Coffee, Fruition Restaurant and so much more! The original hardwood floors have been beautifully re-stained and maintained throughout the main level with a partially finished basement that could be used as a non-conforming bedroom or office with en suite bath. The recently modernized kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a HUGE walk-in pantry, and sleek tiled counters. Washer and dryer included! Authentic Victorian bathtub and pedestal sink for adorable character and charm. Fenced yard with shared patio perfect for entertaining or dogs. Brand new furnace. Come see this home before it's gone!!!



Rent $2000/month - Security Deposit $2000



Resident Utilities: Xcel gas/electric & $50 Flat Fee Water Usage per Month.



DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max)



For Showings, call or text Oliver @ 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com *photo ID verification required in order to tour*



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.