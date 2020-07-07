All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1313 S Clarkson St APT 202
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

1313 S Clarkson St APT 202

1313 South Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1313 South Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
garage
internet access
Platt Park Condo! Walk to Light Rail & Wash Park! 2 Parking Spots! - VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE

HIGHLIGHTS: "Newer" build with industrial styling, hardwoods & granite counters! Fabulous community courtyard with firepit and 2 parking spots (1garage spot and 1 off-street spot).

AWESOME LOCATION: Walking distance to Washington Park, Whole Foods, Old South Pearl. One light rail stop or bike ride to DU. Light Rail access directly across the street. 82 Walk Score.

OPEN LAYOUT: Loft Style high ceilings and all one level. Good-sized balcony. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and in-unit laundry. Private balcony overlooking the Louisiana/Pearl Station.

NEARBY SCHOOLS: McKinley-Thatcher Elementary School, Asbury Elementary School, Grant Middle School, South High School.

NEED TO KNOW: First month's rent + 1 month's deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Tenant responsible for Xcel (Gas/Electric) and optional utilities (cable, internet, phone). Lease 12+ month lease and end date from May to June preferred. We do not advertise on Facebook or Craiglist - Ads on these sites are scams.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5686746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 S Clarkson St APT 202 have any available units?
1313 S Clarkson St APT 202 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1313 S Clarkson St APT 202 have?
Some of 1313 S Clarkson St APT 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters.
Is 1313 S Clarkson St APT 202 currently offering any rent specials?
1313 S Clarkson St APT 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 S Clarkson St APT 202 pet-friendly?
No, 1313 S Clarkson St APT 202 is not pet friendly.
Does 1313 S Clarkson St APT 202 offer parking?
Yes, 1313 S Clarkson St APT 202 offers parking.
Does 1313 S Clarkson St APT 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1313 S Clarkson St APT 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 S Clarkson St APT 202 have a pool?
No, 1313 S Clarkson St APT 202 does not have a pool.
Does 1313 S Clarkson St APT 202 have accessible units?
No, 1313 S Clarkson St APT 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 S Clarkson St APT 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1313 S Clarkson St APT 202 does not have units with dishwashers.

