1313 S Clarkson St APT 202

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking garage internet access

Platt Park Condo! Walk to Light Rail & Wash Park! 2 Parking Spots! - VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE



HIGHLIGHTS: "Newer" build with industrial styling, hardwoods & granite counters! Fabulous community courtyard with firepit and 2 parking spots (1garage spot and 1 off-street spot).



AWESOME LOCATION: Walking distance to Washington Park, Whole Foods, Old South Pearl. One light rail stop or bike ride to DU. Light Rail access directly across the street. 82 Walk Score.



OPEN LAYOUT: Loft Style high ceilings and all one level. Good-sized balcony. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and in-unit laundry. Private balcony overlooking the Louisiana/Pearl Station.



NEARBY SCHOOLS: McKinley-Thatcher Elementary School, Asbury Elementary School, Grant Middle School, South High School.



NEED TO KNOW: First month's rent + 1 month's deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Tenant responsible for Xcel (Gas/Electric) and optional utilities (cable, internet, phone). Lease 12+ month lease and end date from May to June preferred. We do not advertise on Facebook or Craiglist - Ads on these sites are scams.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5686746)