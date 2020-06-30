All apartments in Denver
1313 North Williams Street - 1504

1313 North Williams Street · No Longer Available
Location

1313 North Williams Street, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
Updated 15th floor condo - perfect for entertaining and ideally located in Capitol Hill. Enjoy views on your huge 18x10 private patio overlooking Cheeseman Park and panoramic views of downtown and the mountains from your west-facing sun-room. A large den with French Doors is located just inside the entrance and would be perfect for a home office and overlooks Cheeseman Park and Pikes Peak. The kitchen features beautiful quartz countertops and new stainless steel appliances. The master includes two large closets as well as an en suite full bath. One reserved parking space in the underground garage.

Building Amenities: Summer House has been recently renovated this past year. Amenities include a new gym, sauna, steam room, pool, hot tub, pool table, large rooftop deck with grill with unobstructed mountain and city views, garage parking, shared laundry (each floor has their own).

* The pool and hot tub are undergoing renovations and will be out of service for the next month*

***$150 fee due directly to Summer House upon move-in to reserve the elevator. ***

Lion's Share Properties, LLC, Managing Broker, Teresa Grasmick - 720-263-4263

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 North Williams Street - 1504 have any available units?
1313 North Williams Street - 1504 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1313 North Williams Street - 1504 have?
Some of 1313 North Williams Street - 1504's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 North Williams Street - 1504 currently offering any rent specials?
1313 North Williams Street - 1504 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 North Williams Street - 1504 pet-friendly?
No, 1313 North Williams Street - 1504 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1313 North Williams Street - 1504 offer parking?
Yes, 1313 North Williams Street - 1504 offers parking.
Does 1313 North Williams Street - 1504 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 North Williams Street - 1504 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 North Williams Street - 1504 have a pool?
Yes, 1313 North Williams Street - 1504 has a pool.
Does 1313 North Williams Street - 1504 have accessible units?
Yes, 1313 North Williams Street - 1504 has accessible units.
Does 1313 North Williams Street - 1504 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1313 North Williams Street - 1504 has units with dishwashers.

