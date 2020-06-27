1310 Stuart St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage pet friendly

Charming Bungalow, Huge Bckyrd, Sloan's Lake Area - Property Id: 134111



Open House this Saturday, June 29th from 4-6 pm!



Enjoy living one block from the Perry Street Light Rail, three blocks from all the new developments on West Colfax (including Alamo Drafthouse, Tap & Burger, Little Man Ice Cream (coming soon), Starbucks, Los Chingones (coming soon) & just a short walk (5 blocks) to Sloan's Lake!!!



2 large bedrooms & one full bath with beautiful hardwood floors and lots of light! Full kitchen with access to an oversized laundry/mud room that opens up to an enormous backyard with a private patio and yard. The perfect place for summer BBQs or a nice game of cornhole!



Enjoy off-street parking in your driveway or in your one-car garage, which could also be used as a great storage area!



We welcome pets! Please add $50 per month per pet. We are ready for you to move in on July 1st!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/134111

Property Id 134111



