Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:25 AM

1310 Stuart St

1310 Stuart Street · No Longer Available
Location

1310 Stuart Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Charming Bungalow, Huge Bckyrd, Sloan's Lake Area - Property Id: 134111

Open House this Saturday, June 29th from 4-6 pm!

Enjoy living one block from the Perry Street Light Rail, three blocks from all the new developments on West Colfax (including Alamo Drafthouse, Tap & Burger, Little Man Ice Cream (coming soon), Starbucks, Los Chingones (coming soon) & just a short walk (5 blocks) to Sloan's Lake!!!

2 large bedrooms & one full bath with beautiful hardwood floors and lots of light! Full kitchen with access to an oversized laundry/mud room that opens up to an enormous backyard with a private patio and yard. The perfect place for summer BBQs or a nice game of cornhole!

Enjoy off-street parking in your driveway or in your one-car garage, which could also be used as a great storage area!

We welcome pets! Please add $50 per month per pet. We are ready for you to move in on July 1st!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/134111
Property Id 134111

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4989342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 Stuart St have any available units?
1310 Stuart St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 Stuart St have?
Some of 1310 Stuart St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 Stuart St currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Stuart St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Stuart St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 Stuart St is pet friendly.
Does 1310 Stuart St offer parking?
Yes, 1310 Stuart St offers parking.
Does 1310 Stuart St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1310 Stuart St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Stuart St have a pool?
No, 1310 Stuart St does not have a pool.
Does 1310 Stuart St have accessible units?
No, 1310 Stuart St does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Stuart St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1310 Stuart St does not have units with dishwashers.
