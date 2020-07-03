All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1302 Wolff St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1302 Wolff St.
Last updated June 7 2019 at 4:24 AM

1302 Wolff St.

1302 Wolff Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
West Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1302 Wolff Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sunny remodel - Classic touches - Main floor 2 bdrm in brick 4-plex - Pet OK
1302 Wolff St, Denver, CO 80204
$1,425/mo
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1952
Sq Footage: 800 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: On street
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $1,500
Pets Policy: Cats & Dogs OK
Laundry: In Unit
Floor: First
Property Type: Single Family House

DESCRIPTION
________________________________________
Spiffy remodel of a sunny 2-bedroom apartment in a brick fourplex near Sloan's Lake

FEATURES:
-- Stainless steel appliances, including gas range
-- Large private front patio
-- 2 bedroom, 1 bath w/ shower & tub
-- Lots of light, newer low-E windows
-- Classic cove ceilings and original built-in finishes.
-- Hardwood floors
-- Central A/C
-- Front loader high-efficiency washer & dryer
-- Excellent access to bus & light rail transportation

UPDATES:
-- LED lighting: Warm colored & high tech!!
-- Newer 96% high-efficiency furnace. All new Low-E windows & attic insulation.
-- Beautiful original hardwood floors, recently refinished with all eco-friendly low-VOC finishes.
-- New plumbing & electric -- no old building problems here.
-- Bathroom fully remodeled with great lighting, huge mirror, IKEA cabinet & trim.

LOCATION: CONNECTED!!
-- 2 nearby parks!! Dry Creek Park and bike path is 1 block away. -- Sloan's lake is just 4 blocks away!
-- Light rail is a few blocks away for easy commute to downtown (MINUTES!) or Golden. Excellent bus access as well with lines running on Colfax and Sheridan.
-- Just blocks to the massive redevelopment around Sloan's Lake - many new restaurants, bars and shops already open or coming soon.
-- Highlands, LOHI, and Edgewater are a quick bike ride or drive around the lake away.
-- Highway 6 / Sixth Avenue is only 7 blocks away to access the mountains.

If you are interested in gardening, the back yard is available to you. It's huge, sunny, and complete with an unobstructed southern exposure. There is also a park and an established community garden only 1 block away to the south and east.

TERMS: Trash and recycling are included in the rent. Tenant pays gas and electric, and shares in the water bill with owner and other tenants in the fourplex.
Please: No smoking, no growing, no vaping, no hookah (really). Credit and references will all be checked.

RENTAL FEATURES
________________________________________
• Living room
• Dining room
• Range / Oven
• Refrigerator
• Stainless steel appliances
• Balcony, Deck, or Patio
• Yard
• Lawn
• Garden
• Heat: forced air
• Central A/C
• Ceiling fans
• Double pane / Storm windows
• Cable-ready
• Hardwood floor
• Tile floor

COMMUNITY FEATURES
________________________________________
• Near transportation
• Off-street parking

LEASE TERMS
________________________________________
Rent is $1,425; one-month deposit and one-year or longer lease. Tenant pays electric & gas and shares small water cost. Up to two pets are welcome with additional charges, but please note that the yard is not fenced. Application fee is $50 per adult. We do credit checks. No smoking, no growing, no exceptions. Property is professionally managed for the owner by Rush Realty Limited.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 Wolff St. have any available units?
1302 Wolff St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 Wolff St. have?
Some of 1302 Wolff St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 Wolff St. currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Wolff St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Wolff St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 Wolff St. is pet friendly.
Does 1302 Wolff St. offer parking?
Yes, 1302 Wolff St. offers parking.
Does 1302 Wolff St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1302 Wolff St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Wolff St. have a pool?
No, 1302 Wolff St. does not have a pool.
Does 1302 Wolff St. have accessible units?
No, 1302 Wolff St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Wolff St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1302 Wolff St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St
Denver, CO 80237
Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments
817 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
Concord House
1220 North Emerson Street
Denver, CO 80218
Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue
Denver, CO 80249
Platform at Union Station
1650 Wewatta St
Denver, CO 80202
136 S Penn
136 S Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80209
Alta SoBo Station
500 West Cedar Avenue
Denver, CO 80223
Sherman Commons
10 S Sherman St
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University