Sunny remodel - Classic touches - Main floor 2 bdrm in brick 4-plex - Pet OK

1302 Wolff St, Denver, CO 80204

$1,425/mo

KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 1952

Sq Footage: 800 sqft.

Bedrooms: 2 Beds

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Parking: On street

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Deposit: $1,500

Pets Policy: Cats & Dogs OK

Laundry: In Unit

Floor: First

Property Type: Single Family House



DESCRIPTION

________________________________________

Spiffy remodel of a sunny 2-bedroom apartment in a brick fourplex near Sloan's Lake



FEATURES:

-- Stainless steel appliances, including gas range

-- Large private front patio

-- 2 bedroom, 1 bath w/ shower & tub

-- Lots of light, newer low-E windows

-- Classic cove ceilings and original built-in finishes.

-- Hardwood floors

-- Central A/C

-- Front loader high-efficiency washer & dryer

-- Excellent access to bus & light rail transportation



UPDATES:

-- LED lighting: Warm colored & high tech!!

-- Newer 96% high-efficiency furnace. All new Low-E windows & attic insulation.

-- Beautiful original hardwood floors, recently refinished with all eco-friendly low-VOC finishes.

-- New plumbing & electric -- no old building problems here.

-- Bathroom fully remodeled with great lighting, huge mirror, IKEA cabinet & trim.



LOCATION: CONNECTED!!

-- 2 nearby parks!! Dry Creek Park and bike path is 1 block away. -- Sloan's lake is just 4 blocks away!

-- Light rail is a few blocks away for easy commute to downtown (MINUTES!) or Golden. Excellent bus access as well with lines running on Colfax and Sheridan.

-- Just blocks to the massive redevelopment around Sloan's Lake - many new restaurants, bars and shops already open or coming soon.

-- Highlands, LOHI, and Edgewater are a quick bike ride or drive around the lake away.

-- Highway 6 / Sixth Avenue is only 7 blocks away to access the mountains.



If you are interested in gardening, the back yard is available to you. It's huge, sunny, and complete with an unobstructed southern exposure. There is also a park and an established community garden only 1 block away to the south and east.



TERMS: Trash and recycling are included in the rent. Tenant pays gas and electric, and shares in the water bill with owner and other tenants in the fourplex.

Please: No smoking, no growing, no vaping, no hookah (really). Credit and references will all be checked.



LEASE TERMS

________________________________________

Rent is $1,425; one-month deposit and one-year or longer lease. Tenant pays electric & gas and shares small water cost. Up to two pets are welcome with additional charges, but please note that the yard is not fenced. Application fee is $50 per adult. We do credit checks. No smoking, no growing, no exceptions. Property is professionally managed for the owner by Rush Realty Limited.