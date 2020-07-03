Amenities
Sunny remodel - Classic touches - Main floor 2 bdrm in brick 4-plex - Pet OK
1302 Wolff St, Denver, CO 80204
$1,425/mo
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1952
Sq Footage: 800 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: On street
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $1,500
Pets Policy: Cats & Dogs OK
Laundry: In Unit
Floor: First
Property Type: Single Family House
DESCRIPTION
________________________________________
Spiffy remodel of a sunny 2-bedroom apartment in a brick fourplex near Sloan's Lake
FEATURES:
-- Stainless steel appliances, including gas range
-- Large private front patio
-- 2 bedroom, 1 bath w/ shower & tub
-- Lots of light, newer low-E windows
-- Classic cove ceilings and original built-in finishes.
-- Hardwood floors
-- Central A/C
-- Front loader high-efficiency washer & dryer
-- Excellent access to bus & light rail transportation
UPDATES:
-- LED lighting: Warm colored & high tech!!
-- Newer 96% high-efficiency furnace. All new Low-E windows & attic insulation.
-- Beautiful original hardwood floors, recently refinished with all eco-friendly low-VOC finishes.
-- New plumbing & electric -- no old building problems here.
-- Bathroom fully remodeled with great lighting, huge mirror, IKEA cabinet & trim.
LOCATION: CONNECTED!!
-- 2 nearby parks!! Dry Creek Park and bike path is 1 block away. -- Sloan's lake is just 4 blocks away!
-- Light rail is a few blocks away for easy commute to downtown (MINUTES!) or Golden. Excellent bus access as well with lines running on Colfax and Sheridan.
-- Just blocks to the massive redevelopment around Sloan's Lake - many new restaurants, bars and shops already open or coming soon.
-- Highlands, LOHI, and Edgewater are a quick bike ride or drive around the lake away.
-- Highway 6 / Sixth Avenue is only 7 blocks away to access the mountains.
If you are interested in gardening, the back yard is available to you. It's huge, sunny, and complete with an unobstructed southern exposure. There is also a park and an established community garden only 1 block away to the south and east.
TERMS: Trash and recycling are included in the rent. Tenant pays gas and electric, and shares in the water bill with owner and other tenants in the fourplex.
Please: No smoking, no growing, no vaping, no hookah (really). Credit and references will all be checked.
RENTAL FEATURES
________________________________________
• Living room
• Dining room
• Range / Oven
• Refrigerator
• Stainless steel appliances
• Balcony, Deck, or Patio
• Yard
• Lawn
• Garden
• Heat: forced air
• Central A/C
• Ceiling fans
• Double pane / Storm windows
• Cable-ready
• Hardwood floor
• Tile floor
COMMUNITY FEATURES
________________________________________
• Near transportation
• Off-street parking
LEASE TERMS
________________________________________
Rent is $1,425; one-month deposit and one-year or longer lease. Tenant pays electric & gas and shares small water cost. Up to two pets are welcome with additional charges, but please note that the yard is not fenced. Application fee is $50 per adult. We do credit checks. No smoking, no growing, no exceptions. Property is professionally managed for the owner by Rush Realty Limited.