1300 Wabash St Available 06/30/19 Charming house at East Colfax available for rent by July 1st - This house has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This house also features a large backyard for enjoying sunny days! A Great location near Verbena Park, just North of Lowry's Restaurants, Shops & Boutiques. Close proximity to City Park, Cherry Creek, CU Anschutz, and public transportation



* Showing needs to be confirmed and scheduled, please do not stopby without scheduling.

*Rent is $1525 a month, but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $1450 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.

* Minumum of 1 Year Lease

* PETS: $250 non-refundable move-in fee and $35/monthly each pet.

No Pit Bulls or pit mixes. No CATS.

* Renter's Insurance covering all dogs required.

* Application fee per adult $30. All adults must complete the application

* NO SMOKING, DRUGS OR 420

* Washer/Dryer for rent available for $35 per month (subject to availability)

* Tenant pays all utilities.

* Deposit plus 1st month's rent should be paid in Cash prior to move in via First Bank Deposit

*Off street parking



For questions or to schedule a showing, HIT contact us with your answer to the questions below:



1. How many adults/kids/pets?

2. When would you like to move?

3. How long would you like to stay?

4. When will you have the cash needed ($ 2975, PLUS pet fee and etc IF APPLICABLE)?

5. What are you paying now?

6. Tell me about any criminal or eviction history.

7. Credit Score



*Note:

Please check your email once you send your inquiry for showing instructions. All applications are subject for approval the application fee is nonrefundable. We will prioritize applicant who can move in as soon as possible.



Video link from the owner https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6l7TvkqwCY



