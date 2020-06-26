All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:50 AM

1300 Wabash St

1300 Wabash Street · No Longer Available
Location

1300 Wabash Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
1300 Wabash St Available 06/30/19 Charming house at East Colfax available for rent by July 1st - This house has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This house also features a large backyard for enjoying sunny days! A Great location near Verbena Park, just North of Lowry's Restaurants, Shops & Boutiques. Close proximity to City Park, Cherry Creek, CU Anschutz, and public transportation

* Showing needs to be confirmed and scheduled, please do not stopby without scheduling.
*Rent is $1525 a month, but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $1450 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.
* Minumum of 1 Year Lease
* PETS: $250 non-refundable move-in fee and $35/monthly each pet.
No Pit Bulls or pit mixes. No CATS.
* Renter's Insurance covering all dogs required.
* Application fee per adult $30. All adults must complete the application
* NO SMOKING, DRUGS OR 420
* Washer/Dryer for rent available for $35 per month (subject to availability)
* Tenant pays all utilities.
* Deposit plus 1st month's rent should be paid in Cash prior to move in via First Bank Deposit
*Off street parking

For questions or to schedule a showing, HIT contact us with your answer to the questions below:

1. How many adults/kids/pets?
2. When would you like to move?
3. How long would you like to stay?
4. When will you have the cash needed ($ 2975, PLUS pet fee and etc IF APPLICABLE)?
5. What are you paying now?
6. Tell me about any criminal or eviction history.
7. Credit Score

*Note:
Please check your email once you send your inquiry for showing instructions. All applications are subject for approval the application fee is nonrefundable. We will prioritize applicant who can move in as soon as possible.

Video link from the owner https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6l7TvkqwCY

(RLNE3801916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Wabash St have any available units?
1300 Wabash St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1300 Wabash St currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Wabash St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Wabash St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 Wabash St is pet friendly.
Does 1300 Wabash St offer parking?
Yes, 1300 Wabash St offers parking.
Does 1300 Wabash St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 Wabash St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Wabash St have a pool?
No, 1300 Wabash St does not have a pool.
Does 1300 Wabash St have accessible units?
No, 1300 Wabash St does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Wabash St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 Wabash St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1300 Wabash St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1300 Wabash St does not have units with air conditioning.
