Denver, CO
1300 S Holly St.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:27 AM

1300 S Holly St.

1300 South Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

1300 South Holly Street, Denver, CO 80224
Virginia Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1300 S Holly St. Available 06/03/20 Contemporary Ranch in Virginia Village - Cool, quiet and contemporary ranch in Virginia Village. Located on a gorgeous oversized, fenced lot. Nestled amongst soaring trees. The interior of the home is nicely updated with hardwood floors, granite counters, beautiful kitchen cabinets with pot lighting, stainless appliances & fresh paint throughout. The main level consists of a bright west-facing living room with a large picture window. The basement is finished with the 3rd bedroom, large secondary recreation area, and a 4th non-conforming bedroom/study/or just plenty of storage, laundry area (washer & dryer included), and a second bath. This is a beautiful and well maintained home.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4360037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 S Holly St. have any available units?
1300 S Holly St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 S Holly St. have?
Some of 1300 S Holly St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 S Holly St. currently offering any rent specials?
1300 S Holly St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 S Holly St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 S Holly St. is pet friendly.
Does 1300 S Holly St. offer parking?
No, 1300 S Holly St. does not offer parking.
Does 1300 S Holly St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 S Holly St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 S Holly St. have a pool?
No, 1300 S Holly St. does not have a pool.
Does 1300 S Holly St. have accessible units?
No, 1300 S Holly St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 S Holly St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 S Holly St. does not have units with dishwashers.

