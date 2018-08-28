All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 130 Pearl St. 403.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
130 Pearl St. 403
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:24 AM

130 Pearl St. 403

130 North Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Speer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

130 North Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Spacious condo near West Wash Park - Property Id: 150388

The best value you'll find in this area at $1785.00 a month! Larger than average, secure, 2 bed, 2 bath condo with big marble balcony, kitchen sunroom, wet bar, en suite bath in main bedroom, plentiful storage and super amenities like fitness room and indoor swimming pool plus jacuzzi and Tennis courts. Heat and AC is included. One garage parking space. On-site Manager. Same floor laundry. This is an excellent location near Cherry Creek shopping, lots of local bistros and restaurants and South Broadway; not far from Washington Park and across the street from Alamo Placita park. A great walkable area, quiet and safe, yet close to downtown. Owners (landlords) are attentive and responsive, and keep the rent affordable to retain good tenants. Call or text Vivian at 303-803-5013 for a tour. No need to apply first.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150388p
Property Id 150388

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5113380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Pearl St. 403 have any available units?
130 Pearl St. 403 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 Pearl St. 403 have?
Some of 130 Pearl St. 403's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Pearl St. 403 currently offering any rent specials?
130 Pearl St. 403 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Pearl St. 403 pet-friendly?
No, 130 Pearl St. 403 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 130 Pearl St. 403 offer parking?
Yes, 130 Pearl St. 403 offers parking.
Does 130 Pearl St. 403 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Pearl St. 403 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Pearl St. 403 have a pool?
Yes, 130 Pearl St. 403 has a pool.
Does 130 Pearl St. 403 have accessible units?
No, 130 Pearl St. 403 does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Pearl St. 403 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Pearl St. 403 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1170 Logan
1170 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Venue on 16th
2900 E 16th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Loretto Heights
3400 South Lowell Boulevard
Denver, CO 80236
Crescent Flats
7470 29th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
Cadence
1920 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
MOTO Apartments
820 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Mason at Alameda Station
275 S Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80223
Acoma
816 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University