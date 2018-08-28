130 Pearl St. 403

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Spacious condo near West Wash Park - Property Id: 150388



The best value you'll find in this area at $1785.00 a month! Larger than average, secure, 2 bed, 2 bath condo with big marble balcony, kitchen sunroom, wet bar, en suite bath in main bedroom, plentiful storage and super amenities like fitness room and indoor swimming pool plus jacuzzi and Tennis courts. Heat and AC is included. One garage parking space. On-site Manager. Same floor laundry. This is an excellent location near Cherry Creek shopping, lots of local bistros and restaurants and South Broadway; not far from Washington Park and across the street from Alamo Placita park. A great walkable area, quiet and safe, yet close to downtown. Owners (landlords) are attentive and responsive, and keep the rent affordable to retain good tenants. Call or text Vivian at 303-803-5013 for a tour. No need to apply first.

No Pets Allowed



