Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

130 N Pearl St #1605

130 N Pearl St · No Longer Available
Location

130 N Pearl St, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
media room
tennis court
High up on the 16th floor, this spacious 1 Bed, 1 Bath condo has amazing views of the mountains, downtown, and all of Denver.  If you love incredible sunsets, this condo is for you. Located on a quiet street but only blocks from more than 20 restaurants and bars on Broadway, the Cherry Creek bike path, theaters, and less than a mile to Cherry Creek North, the mall, shopping, Wash Park, Gov Park, and Downtown.

The condo has granite slab counters, updated kitchen and bath, billiards room, exercise room, swimming pool, hot tub, piano lounge, 2 tennis courts, assigned parking, and 24/7 secured entry doors and management on site.

No Smoking, no pets. Resident responsible for the $100 "move-in" fee paid to the building management.
Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 N Pearl St #1605 have any available units?
130 N Pearl St #1605 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 N Pearl St #1605 have?
Some of 130 N Pearl St #1605's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 N Pearl St #1605 currently offering any rent specials?
130 N Pearl St #1605 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 N Pearl St #1605 pet-friendly?
No, 130 N Pearl St #1605 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 130 N Pearl St #1605 offer parking?
Yes, 130 N Pearl St #1605 offers parking.
Does 130 N Pearl St #1605 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 N Pearl St #1605 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 N Pearl St #1605 have a pool?
Yes, 130 N Pearl St #1605 has a pool.
Does 130 N Pearl St #1605 have accessible units?
No, 130 N Pearl St #1605 does not have accessible units.
Does 130 N Pearl St #1605 have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 N Pearl St #1605 does not have units with dishwashers.

