130 N Pearl St #1605

granite counters parking recently renovated gym pool pool table

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table hot tub media room tennis court

High up on the 16th floor, this spacious 1 Bed, 1 Bath condo has amazing views of the mountains, downtown, and all of Denver. If you love incredible sunsets, this condo is for you. Located on a quiet street but only blocks from more than 20 restaurants and bars on Broadway, the Cherry Creek bike path, theaters, and less than a mile to Cherry Creek North, the mall, shopping, Wash Park, Gov Park, and Downtown.



The condo has granite slab counters, updated kitchen and bath, billiards room, exercise room, swimming pool, hot tub, piano lounge, 2 tennis courts, assigned parking, and 24/7 secured entry doors and management on site.



No Smoking, no pets. Resident responsible for the $100 "move-in" fee paid to the building management.

Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.