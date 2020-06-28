All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

1285 S Holly St

1285 South Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

1285 South Holly Street, Denver, CO 80246
Virginia Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Recently Remodeled 2BD, 1BA Denver Home with Bonus Room, Fenced Backyard and 1-Car Garage - Quaint single family home located in Glendale. This home features an open floor plan, with hardwood floors and an expansive private back yard. Walk to shopping and dining close by on Colorado Bvd or enjoy the various parks close by. Schedule a showing at Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable
*There is a $60 monthly water fee
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4245420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1285 S Holly St have any available units?
1285 S Holly St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1285 S Holly St have?
Some of 1285 S Holly St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1285 S Holly St currently offering any rent specials?
1285 S Holly St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1285 S Holly St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1285 S Holly St is pet friendly.
Does 1285 S Holly St offer parking?
Yes, 1285 S Holly St offers parking.
Does 1285 S Holly St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1285 S Holly St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1285 S Holly St have a pool?
No, 1285 S Holly St does not have a pool.
Does 1285 S Holly St have accessible units?
No, 1285 S Holly St does not have accessible units.
Does 1285 S Holly St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1285 S Holly St has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

