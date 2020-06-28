1285 S Holly St

Amenities

Recently Remodeled 2BD, 1BA Denver Home with Bonus Room, Fenced Backyard and 1-Car Garage - Quaint single family home located in Glendale. This home features an open floor plan, with hardwood floors and an expansive private back yard. Walk to shopping and dining close by on Colorado Bvd or enjoy the various parks close by. Schedule a showing at Keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable

*There is a $60 monthly water fee

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4245420)