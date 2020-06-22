1271 S Seneca Way

Amenities

This 1950's Charming Denver Home offers convenient living nearby to Ruby Hill Park and Athmar Park.



AVAIL 12/07/2018



8 OR 18 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS



NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 11/05/2018 PLEASE



Details:

3BR/1BA located just West of Wash Park and Platt Park neighborhoods

Large Kitchen, TONS OF SPACE!

1,275 Square Feet

Original Details and Charm. Well-Preserved since 1953

HUGE Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)

Washer/Dryer Hookups Available

Enclosed, Private Back Yard

Original Hardwood Floors, Beautifully Re-stained



Nearby to South Platt River, Overland Lake, Sanderson Gulch, and so much more!



DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350-$700 Pet Deposit Per Dog (2 Max)



Resident Utilities: Denver Water/Trash, Xcel Gas/Electric, Cable/Internet.



$1,750 Rent/month - $1,750 Security Deposit



For Showings, call or text Kayla @ 303-501-5862 or email Kayla@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.