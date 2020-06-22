1271 S Seneca Way

Amenities
This 1950's Charming Denver Home offers convenient living nearby to Ruby Hill Park and Athmar Park.
AVAIL 12/07/2018
8 OR 18 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 11/05/2018 PLEASE
Details:
3BR/1BA located just West of Wash Park and Platt Park neighborhoods
Large Kitchen, TONS OF SPACE!
1,275 Square Feet
Original Details and Charm. Well-Preserved since 1953
HUGE Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)
Washer/Dryer Hookups Available
Enclosed, Private Back Yard
Original Hardwood Floors, Beautifully Re-stained
Nearby to South Platt River, Overland Lake, Sanderson Gulch, and so much more!
DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350-$700 Pet Deposit Per Dog (2 Max)
Resident Utilities: Denver Water/Trash, Xcel Gas/Electric, Cable/Internet.
$1,750 Rent/month - $1,750 Security Deposit
For Showings, call or text Kayla @ 303-501-5862 or email Kayla@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.