All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1271 S Seneca Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1271 S Seneca Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1271 S Seneca Way

1271 South Seneca Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Ruby Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1271 South Seneca Way, Denver, CO 80223
Ruby Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This 1950's Charming Denver Home offers convenient living nearby to Ruby Hill Park and Athmar Park.

AVAIL 12/07/2018

8 OR 18 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS

NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 11/05/2018 PLEASE

Details:
3BR/1BA located just West of Wash Park and Platt Park neighborhoods
Large Kitchen, TONS OF SPACE!
1,275 Square Feet
Original Details and Charm. Well-Preserved since 1953
HUGE Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)
Washer/Dryer Hookups Available
Enclosed, Private Back Yard
Original Hardwood Floors, Beautifully Re-stained

Nearby to South Platt River, Overland Lake, Sanderson Gulch, and so much more!

DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350-$700 Pet Deposit Per Dog (2 Max)

Resident Utilities: Denver Water/Trash, Xcel Gas/Electric, Cable/Internet.

$1,750 Rent/month - $1,750 Security Deposit

For Showings, call or text Kayla @ 303-501-5862 or email Kayla@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1271 S Seneca Way have any available units?
1271 S Seneca Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1271 S Seneca Way have?
Some of 1271 S Seneca Way's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1271 S Seneca Way currently offering any rent specials?
1271 S Seneca Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1271 S Seneca Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1271 S Seneca Way is pet friendly.
Does 1271 S Seneca Way offer parking?
Yes, 1271 S Seneca Way does offer parking.
Does 1271 S Seneca Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1271 S Seneca Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1271 S Seneca Way have a pool?
No, 1271 S Seneca Way does not have a pool.
Does 1271 S Seneca Way have accessible units?
No, 1271 S Seneca Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1271 S Seneca Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1271 S Seneca Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Griffis Marston Lake
4601 S Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123
Lumina Apartments
3234 Navajo St
Denver, CO 80211
Gables Speer Blvd
255 E Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80203
Del Prado
1510 E 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80218
The Vicinity
1010 E 13th Ave
Denver, CO 80218
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd
Denver, CO 80230
Bridges at 9 Mile Station
10025 E Girard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave
Denver, CO 80260

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University