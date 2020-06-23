All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1255 Race Street

1255 North Race Street · No Longer Available
Location

1255 North Race Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cheesman Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
coffee bar
air conditioning
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/613c016002 ----
Tyler Park Apartments are located just a block from beautiful Cheesman Park in central Denver. These apartments have hardwood floors (select units), air conditioning, and laundry on-site. Limited reserved parking is available, and 2 cats are allowed (no dogs).

Prices with (**) indicate an income-restricted rate. Please contact us to see if you qualify.
The Cheesman Park neighborhood is centrally located, within walking distance to local restaurants and coffee shops. Nearby you?ll find Lik?s Ice Cream, Dazbog Coffee, Shells and Sauce, Sienna Wine Bar, Wildflowers gift shop and Tattered Cover Bookstore. And it?s just a short bike ride to Whole Foods in Capitol Hill, and the great stretch of businesses along 17th Avenue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 Race Street have any available units?
1255 Race Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1255 Race Street have?
Some of 1255 Race Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 Race Street currently offering any rent specials?
1255 Race Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 Race Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1255 Race Street is pet friendly.
Does 1255 Race Street offer parking?
Yes, 1255 Race Street does offer parking.
Does 1255 Race Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1255 Race Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 Race Street have a pool?
No, 1255 Race Street does not have a pool.
Does 1255 Race Street have accessible units?
No, 1255 Race Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 Race Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1255 Race Street does not have units with dishwashers.
