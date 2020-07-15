All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

12461 Hickman Place

12461 Hickman Place · No Longer Available
Location

12461 Hickman Place, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Finished Basement! 5 bed, 2 bath! Garage! Large Yard! READY for move in! - Welcome home to our latest 5 bed, 2 bath located at 12461 Hickman Pl, Denver, CO 80239. Near Stapleton, Aurora mall, easy access to DIA, public transportation, 2 blocks from Elmendorf park and much more.

This wonderful ranch home features 3 bedrooms and bathroom upstairs and a fully finished basement with additional 2 bedrooms and 3/4 bath w/ shower. Over 2000 sq ft to call home!

Large eat in kitchen featuring Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Fridge. Separate entrance to garage and back yard.

Single car garage with work bench, operator, and access to yard.

We are putting the finishing touches on this wonderful home and it will be ready for move in this weekend!

Dogs are breed restricted and considered on a case by case basis. No cats please.
One time pet fee of $250 per pet, $25 pet rent per month per pet.

Renting for $2195.00
Deposit- $2195.00
Applications accepted on a first come first served basis- $45 to apply, per adult.
Must show verification of income meeting 3x the rent amount in verifiable income plus ID for all adults wishing to reside.
Accepting section 8 with approved voucher and application.

Contact me today to schedule a tour!
Jason-970-391-1943
Jason.jones@realatlas.com

(RLNE5193017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12461 Hickman Place have any available units?
12461 Hickman Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 12461 Hickman Place have?
Some of 12461 Hickman Place's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12461 Hickman Place currently offering any rent specials?
12461 Hickman Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12461 Hickman Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 12461 Hickman Place is pet friendly.
Does 12461 Hickman Place offer parking?
Yes, 12461 Hickman Place offers parking.
Does 12461 Hickman Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12461 Hickman Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12461 Hickman Place have a pool?
No, 12461 Hickman Place does not have a pool.
Does 12461 Hickman Place have accessible units?
No, 12461 Hickman Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12461 Hickman Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12461 Hickman Place has units with dishwashers.
