12461 Hickman Place

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Finished Basement! 5 bed, 2 bath! Garage! Large Yard! READY for move in! - Welcome home to our latest 5 bed, 2 bath located at 12461 Hickman Pl, Denver, CO 80239. Near Stapleton, Aurora mall, easy access to DIA, public transportation, 2 blocks from Elmendorf park and much more.



This wonderful ranch home features 3 bedrooms and bathroom upstairs and a fully finished basement with additional 2 bedrooms and 3/4 bath w/ shower. Over 2000 sq ft to call home!



Large eat in kitchen featuring Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Fridge. Separate entrance to garage and back yard.



Single car garage with work bench, operator, and access to yard.



We are putting the finishing touches on this wonderful home and it will be ready for move in this weekend!



Dogs are breed restricted and considered on a case by case basis. No cats please.

One time pet fee of $250 per pet, $25 pet rent per month per pet.



Renting for $2195.00

Deposit- $2195.00

Applications accepted on a first come first served basis- $45 to apply, per adult.

Must show verification of income meeting 3x the rent amount in verifiable income plus ID for all adults wishing to reside.

Accepting section 8 with approved voucher and application.



Contact me today to schedule a tour!

Jason-970-391-1943

Jason.jones@realatlas.com



(RLNE5193017)