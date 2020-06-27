Amenities
1245 Race Street #102 Available 08/01/19 1 BED 1 BATH NEXT TO CHEESMAN PARK W/ SECURED PARKING - DON'T MISS OUT!! Updated 1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo in Cheesman Park! Just steps to Cheesman Park! Large windows let in lots of light. Underground, secured parking. On site laundry PLUS Extra Storage! 2 Great Shared Deck/Patio Spaces and a roof top area! Minutes to public transportation, Cherry Creek & downtown!! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION
-Next to Chessman Park
-Secured underground parking
-Air Conditioning
-Wood floors
-Extra storage
-Shared deck
-Rooftop patio
Applications are available online for your convenience!
Rental Terms
Rent: $1195
Deposit: $1195
Utilties: $75 includes water, sewer, trash, heat
Pet Deposit: $200 per pet (non-refundable)
Pet Rent: $20/pet/month
Please email or text to schedule your tour today!
dave.wells@realatlas.com
720-295-1661
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4149576)