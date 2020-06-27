All apartments in Denver
1245 Race Street #102

1245 North Race Street · No Longer Available
Location

1245 North Race Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cheesman Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1245 Race Street #102 Available 08/01/19 1 BED 1 BATH NEXT TO CHEESMAN PARK W/ SECURED PARKING - DON'T MISS OUT!! Updated 1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo in Cheesman Park! Just steps to Cheesman Park! Large windows let in lots of light. Underground, secured parking. On site laundry PLUS Extra Storage! 2 Great Shared Deck/Patio Spaces and a roof top area! Minutes to public transportation, Cherry Creek & downtown!! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

-Next to Chessman Park
-Secured underground parking
-Air Conditioning
-Wood floors
-Extra storage
-Shared deck
-Rooftop patio

Applications are available online for your convenience!

Rental Terms
Rent: $1195
Deposit: $1195
Utilties: $75 includes water, sewer, trash, heat
Pet Deposit: $200 per pet (non-refundable)
Pet Rent: $20/pet/month

Please email or text to schedule your tour today!

dave.wells@realatlas.com
720-295-1661

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4149576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 Race Street #102 have any available units?
1245 Race Street #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1245 Race Street #102 have?
Some of 1245 Race Street #102's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1245 Race Street #102 currently offering any rent specials?
1245 Race Street #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 Race Street #102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1245 Race Street #102 is pet friendly.
Does 1245 Race Street #102 offer parking?
Yes, 1245 Race Street #102 offers parking.
Does 1245 Race Street #102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1245 Race Street #102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 Race Street #102 have a pool?
No, 1245 Race Street #102 does not have a pool.
Does 1245 Race Street #102 have accessible units?
No, 1245 Race Street #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 Race Street #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1245 Race Street #102 does not have units with dishwashers.
