Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:26 PM

12361 Randolph Place

12361 Randolph Place · (720) 619-3009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12361 Randolph Place, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5 bed 2 bath Montbello home coming available in June. Recently remodeled kitchen. Large second living room. Attached 2 car garage. Large backyard.

Applications are available online for your convenience!

Rental Terms
Rent: $2195
Deposit: $2195
Utilities: tenant pays all utilities
Pet Deposit: $250 per pet (non-refundable)
Pet Rent: $25/pet/month

Please email or text to schedule your tour today!

dave.wells@realatlas.com
720-295-1661

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12361 Randolph Place have any available units?
12361 Randolph Place has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 12361 Randolph Place currently offering any rent specials?
12361 Randolph Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12361 Randolph Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 12361 Randolph Place is pet friendly.
Does 12361 Randolph Place offer parking?
Yes, 12361 Randolph Place does offer parking.
Does 12361 Randolph Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12361 Randolph Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12361 Randolph Place have a pool?
No, 12361 Randolph Place does not have a pool.
Does 12361 Randolph Place have accessible units?
No, 12361 Randolph Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12361 Randolph Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12361 Randolph Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12361 Randolph Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 12361 Randolph Place does not have units with air conditioning.
