12361 Randolph Place

Amenities
5 bed 2 bath Montbello home coming available in June. Recently remodeled kitchen. Large second living room. Attached 2 car garage. Large backyard.
Applications are available online for your convenience!
Rental Terms
Rent: $2195
Deposit: $2195
Utilities: tenant pays all utilities
Pet Deposit: $250 per pet (non-refundable)
Pet Rent: $25/pet/month
Please email or text to schedule your tour today!
dave.wells@realatlas.com
720-295-1661
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.