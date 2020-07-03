1235 Pennsylvania St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly ceiling fan courtyard

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c2763f50fa ---- Charming, Vintage Studio Apartment in a Prime Capital Hill Location! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 1235 Pennsylvania #3 12-Month Lease $1025 Rent $50 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat, tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 Thank you very much for your time and interest!