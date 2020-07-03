All apartments in Denver
1235 Pennsylvania St

1235 North Pennsylvania Street
Location

1235 North Pennsylvania Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c2763f50fa ---- Charming, Vintage Studio Apartment in a Prime Capital Hill Location! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 1235 Pennsylvania #3 12-Month Lease $1025 Rent $50 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat, tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 Thank you very much for your time and interest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1235 Pennsylvania St have any available units?
1235 Pennsylvania St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1235 Pennsylvania St have?
Some of 1235 Pennsylvania St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1235 Pennsylvania St currently offering any rent specials?
1235 Pennsylvania St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 Pennsylvania St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1235 Pennsylvania St is pet friendly.
Does 1235 Pennsylvania St offer parking?
No, 1235 Pennsylvania St does not offer parking.
Does 1235 Pennsylvania St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1235 Pennsylvania St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 Pennsylvania St have a pool?
No, 1235 Pennsylvania St does not have a pool.
Does 1235 Pennsylvania St have accessible units?
No, 1235 Pennsylvania St does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 Pennsylvania St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1235 Pennsylvania St does not have units with dishwashers.

