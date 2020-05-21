1232 Vine Street

Amenities

Top floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit with a deck and views of Aspen Mountain. Bamboo floors and updated kitchen appliances. Open living area with a wood burning stove. Located near the Hunter Creek and Smuggler trail system. Enjoy the hot tubs, pool and tennis courts just across from the building. An easy walk to downtown or take the RFTA bus which stops in front of the complex. 2 unassigned parking spaces. Storage units available for lease from the HOA, on a space available basis. No pets. $3,150/mo + utilities(Avg $150/mo) for a 12 month lease. $3,650/mo + utilities for a 6 month lease. Available starting March 1, 2019.