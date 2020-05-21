All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
1232 Vine Street
1232 Vine Street

1232 South Vine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1232 South Vine Street, Denver, CO 80210
Wash Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Top floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit with a deck and views of Aspen Mountain. Bamboo floors and updated kitchen appliances. Open living area with a wood burning stove. Located near the Hunter Creek and Smuggler trail system. Enjoy the hot tubs, pool and tennis courts just across from the building. An easy walk to downtown or take the RFTA bus which stops in front of the complex. 2 unassigned parking spaces. Storage units available for lease from the HOA, on a space available basis. No pets. $3,150/mo + utilities(Avg $150/mo) for a 12 month lease. $3,650/mo + utilities for a 6 month lease. Available starting March 1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 Vine Street have any available units?
1232 Vine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1232 Vine Street have?
Some of 1232 Vine Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 Vine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1232 Vine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 Vine Street pet-friendly?
No, 1232 Vine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1232 Vine Street offer parking?
Yes, 1232 Vine Street does offer parking.
Does 1232 Vine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 Vine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 Vine Street have a pool?
Yes, 1232 Vine Street has a pool.
Does 1232 Vine Street have accessible units?
No, 1232 Vine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 Vine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1232 Vine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
