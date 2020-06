1223 Lafayette St. #7

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking some paid utils internet access

PRICE REDUCED!! Large Studio in Capitol Hill! Parking included! - STUDIO 1 BATH 1223 LAFAYETTE ST. DENVER, CO 80203



$1,100.00, MONTHLY. ALL UTILITIES AND HIGH SPEED INTERNET INCLUDED!

BEAUTIFUL GROUND LEVEL STUDIO IN VICTORIAN MANSION BLOCKS AWAY FROM CHEESEMAN PARK! LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN. ONE OFF STREET, RESERVED PARKING SPACE INCLUDED. 510 STORAGE TUFF SHED FOR TENANT USE.



SECURITY DEPOSIT IS EQUAL $1,100.00. A FULL MONTHS RENT IS ALWAYS DUE AT MOVE IN.



CATS OKAY POSSIBLE SMALL DOG. SHARED COMPLIMENTARY USE OF LAUNDRY ON SITE.



