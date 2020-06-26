1220 35th Street, Denver, CO 80205 River North Art District
Large top floor studio in the heart of RiNo. This unit is on the top floor facing east and has a large window with 14 foot ceiling. There is a ceiling fan and laundry is in the unit. Great walking distance to the hype of RiNo and less than 10 min walk to the 38th and Blake lightrail station. Pets are allowed with additional rent fee. I am looking for someone to sublet my unit with the option to renew in January. This is a great price for the location! You wont find this great deal. There is garage parking for an additional fee but always plenty of street parking. The building offers a gym and community balcony. I will cover the security deposit so all you need to do is apply with the management company and pay rent! Great deal. Please ask questions if any arise
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
