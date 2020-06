Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 bed 2 bath in Bonnie Brae - 1215 S. Jackson St. - 1215 SOUTH JACKSON STREET DENVER, CO. 80210



LARGE 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH 1,870 SQFT SINGLE FAMILY HOME .



UNIT HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS UPSTAIRS AND NEW CARPET DOWNSTAIRS! 2 BEDROOMS UP AND 2 DOWN. EXTRA KITCHEN-LIKE ROOM (HAS SINK AND CABINETS) IN BASEMENT. LARGE BACKYARD. ONE CAR GARAGE. DISHWASHER. WASHER/DRYER IN BASEMENT.



$2,100.00 PLUS ALL UTILITIES. MOVE IN ASAP!!



SECURITY DEPOSIT IS EQUAL TO ONE FULL MONTHS RENT. PETS ARE POSSIBLE WITH A PET DEPOSIT AND GOOD REFERENCES.



NON-SMOKING HOME!



(RLNE4402650)