Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1211 S Shoshone Street
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

1211 S Shoshone Street

1211 South Shoshone Street · No Longer Available
Location

1211 South Shoshone Street, Denver, CO 80223
Ruby Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 Bed 1 Bath Home Near Sanderson Gulch -
This charming ranch style home is located in a lovely established neighborhood in Denver, Colorado. The home has been recently remodeled and offers two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Outdoor enthusiasts will love living near Sanderson Gulch Park and Trail where you can enjoy walking, biking, and bird watching.

The living room is spacious with large windows offering plenty of natural light. The kitchen has plenty of counter-tops space to cook and lots of storage

Down the hall (that features with extra closet space) are the 2 nice size bedrooms. They feature slat blinds, closets and lots of natural lighting!

Enjoy your large backyard where you can relax and entertain guests. This is the perfect place to call home! This wonderful property has easy access to downtown and the mountains. There is plenty of shopping and dining nearby along with parks and outdoor recreation.

Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Session Coffee and Strange Grounds. The home is situated by many great outdoor spaces. Godsman Park, Ruby hill park, Sanderson Gulch Park & Trail and Sanderson Gulch Park & Trail.

Hurry in this won't last long!

For 3D walk see link https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8QvuZQPQJFC

Cooling Type - Ceiling fans
Utilities included - None
Parking - 1 car garage and a large driveway
Washer and Dryer
School District - Goldrick Elementary School, Godsman Elementary School and Schmitt Elementary Schoo

Visit EDGE at www.experiencedge.com to look at this property, rental criteria and application. Call 720.458.0227. To enjoy immediate showing access call / text 1.888.883.1193 or visit https://use.rently.com/
(ED 2020-0108)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5446977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 S Shoshone Street have any available units?
1211 S Shoshone Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1211 S Shoshone Street have?
Some of 1211 S Shoshone Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 S Shoshone Street currently offering any rent specials?
1211 S Shoshone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 S Shoshone Street pet-friendly?
No, 1211 S Shoshone Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1211 S Shoshone Street offer parking?
Yes, 1211 S Shoshone Street offers parking.
Does 1211 S Shoshone Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1211 S Shoshone Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 S Shoshone Street have a pool?
No, 1211 S Shoshone Street does not have a pool.
Does 1211 S Shoshone Street have accessible units?
No, 1211 S Shoshone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 S Shoshone Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1211 S Shoshone Street does not have units with dishwashers.

