All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1203 York Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1203 York Street
Last updated April 26 2019 at 7:05 AM

1203 York Street

1203 York Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cheesman Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1203 York Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cheesman Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
bike storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rare 3-bedroom apartment for rent in Chessman Park. Large and partially renovated apartment unit available February 1st, 2019!

Amazing location - just minutes from everything!

Close to restaurants, shops, Downtown Denver, parks, and more!

Just a couple of block from Chessman Park
5 Minutes to Cherry Creek Shopping Center
5 minutes to Downtown Denver
3 minutes to Colfax Avenue restaurants and shops
3 minutes to Botanic Gardens
4 minutes to Congress Park
Private Backyard
Parking available
On-Site laundry
Pets Allowed
Bike Storage

Large Master Suite Upstairs
Spacious Living Room
Enclosed Breakfast nook off of kitchen
Dishwasher
New Carpet
New Paint
Large Bathroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 York Street have any available units?
1203 York Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1203 York Street have?
Some of 1203 York Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 York Street currently offering any rent specials?
1203 York Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 York Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1203 York Street is pet friendly.
Does 1203 York Street offer parking?
Yes, 1203 York Street does offer parking.
Does 1203 York Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 York Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 York Street have a pool?
No, 1203 York Street does not have a pool.
Does 1203 York Street have accessible units?
No, 1203 York Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 York Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1203 York Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mosaic Apartments
7100 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
Nevada
4411 West Nevada Place
Denver, CO 80219
The Patrician
1075 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
1412 Steele
1412 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Steele Manor
1421 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Continental Court
3129 West Arkansas Avenue
Denver, CO 80219
The Pullman
1959 Wewatta Street
Denver, CO 80202
AMLI Cherry Creek
801 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University