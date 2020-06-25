All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 27 2019 at 7:05 AM

1201 York St

1201 York Street · No Longer Available
Location

1201 York Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cheesman Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
bike storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rare 3-bedroom apartment for rent in Chessman Park. Large and partially renovated apartment unit available February 1st, 2019!

Amazing location - just minutes from everything!

Close to restaurants, shops, Downtown Denver, parks, and more!

Just a couple of block from Chessman Park
5 Minutes to Cherry Creek Shopping Center
5 minutes to Downtown Denver
3 minutes to Colfax Avenue restaurants and shops
3 minutes to Botanic Gardens
4 minutes to Congress Park
Private Backyard
Parking available
On-Site laundry
Pets Allowed
Bike Storage

Large Master Suite Upstairs
Spacious Living Room
Enclosed Breakfast nook off of kitchen
Dishwasher
New Carpet
New Paint
Large Bathroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 York St have any available units?
1201 York St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 York St have?
Some of 1201 York St's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 York St currently offering any rent specials?
1201 York St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 York St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 York St is pet friendly.
Does 1201 York St offer parking?
Yes, 1201 York St offers parking.
Does 1201 York St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 York St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 York St have a pool?
No, 1201 York St does not have a pool.
Does 1201 York St have accessible units?
No, 1201 York St does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 York St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 York St has units with dishwashers.
