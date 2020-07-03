1170 Corona Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities garbage disposal patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d65ec1d0fb ---- Crown Apartments offer 12 studios and one 1-bedroom, located in the heart of Capitol Hill. These apartments have been updated with new flooring and paint, and the building features on-site laundry and a west-facing common-area balcony. Crown Apartments are located in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, within walking distance to groceries, coffee shops and restaurants, including Whole Foods, Snarf?s, Potager, Dazbog Coffee, and Jelly Cafe. 24 Hr Emergency Maintenance Contemporary Wall Colors Disposal Near Bus Lines Pets Allowed Stove (Electric) Window Blinds