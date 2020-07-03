All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1170 Corona Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1170 Corona Street
Last updated August 8 2019 at 4:25 PM

1170 Corona Street

1170 North Corona Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1170 North Corona Street, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d65ec1d0fb ---- Crown Apartments offer 12 studios and one 1-bedroom, located in the heart of Capitol Hill. These apartments have been updated with new flooring and paint, and the building features on-site laundry and a west-facing common-area balcony. Crown Apartments are located in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, within walking distance to groceries, coffee shops and restaurants, including Whole Foods, Snarf?s, Potager, Dazbog Coffee, and Jelly Cafe. 24 Hr Emergency Maintenance Contemporary Wall Colors Disposal Near Bus Lines Pets Allowed Stove (Electric) Window Blinds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1170 Corona Street have any available units?
1170 Corona Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1170 Corona Street have?
Some of 1170 Corona Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1170 Corona Street currently offering any rent specials?
1170 Corona Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1170 Corona Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1170 Corona Street is pet friendly.
Does 1170 Corona Street offer parking?
No, 1170 Corona Street does not offer parking.
Does 1170 Corona Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1170 Corona Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1170 Corona Street have a pool?
No, 1170 Corona Street does not have a pool.
Does 1170 Corona Street have accessible units?
No, 1170 Corona Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1170 Corona Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1170 Corona Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206
Crescent Flats
7470 29th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
The Station at Riverfront Park
1460 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Milo
4109 East 10th Avenue
Denver, CO 80220
Detroit Terraces
1530 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
Coda
100 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
M2
4560 S. Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123
Pecos Gardens
7479, 7509 & 7549 Pecos Ave
Denver, CO 80221

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University