11587 E. 26th Avenue

Amenities

parking pool media room some paid utils microwave internet access

Stapleton Basement - Property Id: 198109



NEWLY FINISHED BASEMENT FOR RENT - CONTACT LEAH CALDERON - 805-813-4945



Newly finished basement: Includes living room/kitchenette (will have fridge, two electric burners, and microwave) along with a separate bedroom/bathroom. $1,250 utilities and internet included, $1250 security deposit.



Looking for roommates for townhouse FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT in Stapleton, just minutes from Anschutz Medical Campus. Quick ride (bike or car) to train station, grocery store, town center, movie theater, and more. Includes all the amenities of the city including city pools. Short way to downtown for a night out. Plenty of parking on side of street.



A little about us: We're a laid-back couple (one in school at Anschutz, one working M-F in Lakewood). We enjoy a clean home, biking/running/hiking, board games, Netflix, escape rooms, etc.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5444209)