All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1130 N Pennsylvania St Apt 106.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1130 N Pennsylvania St Apt 106
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:34 AM

1130 N Pennsylvania St Apt 106

1130 North Pennsylvania Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1130 North Pennsylvania Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Beautiful, REMODELED 1-Bedroom Condo is in the HEART of CAPITAL HILL ~ Walk to Everything ~ you will love the Wood Floors, the New DESIGNER KITCHEN and Remodeled Bathroom ~ Stainless Steel Appliances, Convection Oven, Upgraded Cabinets and a Water Filter ~ Freshly Paint ~ Shared ROOFTOP-DECK with City and Mountain Views ~ Includes One Space in the Secure, Heated INDOOR GARAGE (truly rare for this area) ~ Heat, Water, Gas, and Trash are FREE ~ Pay only Electric ~ Elevator and On-sight Laundry ~ Security Building ~ Sorry, no Pets.

Walk to Everything - and only a few minutes to Downtown.

LOCATION: 1130 Pennsylvania St , Denver CO
AVAILABLE: Now
RENT: $1425
DEPOSIT: $1425
TERM: 12-month lease

(no smoking, no pot, no pets)

For a Showing contact Paul at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378

www.irdenver.com
...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 N Pennsylvania St Apt 106 have any available units?
1130 N Pennsylvania St Apt 106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 N Pennsylvania St Apt 106 have?
Some of 1130 N Pennsylvania St Apt 106's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 N Pennsylvania St Apt 106 currently offering any rent specials?
1130 N Pennsylvania St Apt 106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 N Pennsylvania St Apt 106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1130 N Pennsylvania St Apt 106 is pet friendly.
Does 1130 N Pennsylvania St Apt 106 offer parking?
Yes, 1130 N Pennsylvania St Apt 106 offers parking.
Does 1130 N Pennsylvania St Apt 106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1130 N Pennsylvania St Apt 106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 N Pennsylvania St Apt 106 have a pool?
No, 1130 N Pennsylvania St Apt 106 does not have a pool.
Does 1130 N Pennsylvania St Apt 106 have accessible units?
No, 1130 N Pennsylvania St Apt 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 N Pennsylvania St Apt 106 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1130 N Pennsylvania St Apt 106 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue
Denver, CO 80249
Infinity Lohi
2298 W 28th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Nevada
4411 West Nevada Place
Denver, CO 80219
The Lodge Apartment Homes
4697 E Louisiana Ave
Denver, CO 80246
Redstone Ranch
4775 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249
Radiant
2100 Welton Street
Denver, CO 80205
Chamber Lofts
1726 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University