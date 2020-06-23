1130 N Pennsylvania St Apt 106

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

This Beautiful, REMODELED 1-Bedroom Condo is in the HEART of CAPITAL HILL ~ Walk to Everything ~ you will love the Wood Floors, the New DESIGNER KITCHEN and Remodeled Bathroom ~ Stainless Steel Appliances, Convection Oven, Upgraded Cabinets and a Water Filter ~ Freshly Paint ~ Shared ROOFTOP-DECK with City and Mountain Views ~ Includes One Space in the Secure, Heated INDOOR GARAGE (truly rare for this area) ~ Heat, Water, Gas, and Trash are FREE ~ Pay only Electric ~ Elevator and On-sight Laundry ~ Security Building ~ Sorry, no Pets.



Walk to Everything - and only a few minutes to Downtown.



LOCATION: 1130 Pennsylvania St , Denver CO

AVAILABLE: Now

RENT: $1425

DEPOSIT: $1425

TERM: 12-month lease



(no smoking, no pot, no pets)



For a Showing contact Paul at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378



www.irdenver.com

