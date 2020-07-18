1111 E Bayaud Ave Unit 1

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly carport walk in closets online portal microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking online portal

Spacious 2 BD 2 BA Condo, Tucked Away In The Heart OF Country Club Neighborhood - Large first floor condo located next to Country Club Towers and Wash Park. Enjoy open concept space with natural lighting and newly installed carpets. Walk or bike to one of Denver's many parks like Cheeseman and Wash or to one of the many restaurants and shops in the Cherry Creek area.



Ricoh Virtual Walkthrough: https://view.ricohtours.com/452e0dfe-f8cc-4874-b168-8f688ce85b77



Youtube Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/l8uFToKu4gs



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking

*Pets negotiable

*There is a monthly $40 HOA fee Covering Water, Sewer & Trash.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Representative: Joe Preblud, joe@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



(RLNE5906475)