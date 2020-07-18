All apartments in Denver
1111 E Bayaud Ave Unit 1
1111 E Bayaud Ave Unit 1

1111 E Bayaud Ave · (720) 739-3000
Location

1111 E Bayaud Ave, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1111 E Bayaud Ave Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,880

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
online portal
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
online portal
Spacious 2 BD 2 BA Condo, Tucked Away In The Heart OF Country Club Neighborhood - Large first floor condo located next to Country Club Towers and Wash Park. Enjoy open concept space with natural lighting and newly installed carpets. Walk or bike to one of Denver's many parks like Cheeseman and Wash or to one of the many restaurants and shops in the Cherry Creek area.

Ricoh Virtual Walkthrough: https://view.ricohtours.com/452e0dfe-f8cc-4874-b168-8f688ce85b77

Youtube Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/l8uFToKu4gs

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Pets negotiable
*There is a monthly $40 HOA fee Covering Water, Sewer & Trash.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Representative: Joe Preblud, joe@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5906475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 E Bayaud Ave Unit 1 have any available units?
1111 E Bayaud Ave Unit 1 has a unit available for $1,880 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 E Bayaud Ave Unit 1 have?
Some of 1111 E Bayaud Ave Unit 1's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 E Bayaud Ave Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1111 E Bayaud Ave Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 E Bayaud Ave Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 E Bayaud Ave Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1111 E Bayaud Ave Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1111 E Bayaud Ave Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 1111 E Bayaud Ave Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 E Bayaud Ave Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 E Bayaud Ave Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1111 E Bayaud Ave Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1111 E Bayaud Ave Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1111 E Bayaud Ave Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 E Bayaud Ave Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 E Bayaud Ave Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
