Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1110 S Fillmore St
Last updated July 16 2019 at 10:10 PM

1110 S Fillmore St

1110 South Fillmore Street · No Longer Available
Denver
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location

1110 South Fillmore Street, Denver, CO 80210
Cory-Merrill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL BUNGALOW ON ONE OF CORY MERRILL'S BEST BLOCKS! DOUBLE LOT, PERCHED HIGH UP 4 MTN VIEW IF POP TOP. PLANTATION SHUTTERS, FIREPLACE, GORGEOUS HDWDS, A/ C. OVER 1900 SQ FT FINISHED. OVERSIZED 2 CAR GAR. NICE OPEN FLOORPLAN 3 BD & 2 BA. Fully remodeled Kitchen w/ high-end stainless appliances, solid cherry cabinets, and designer granite. Lower Floor Master Suite with walk-in closet, remodeled master bath, including beautiful tile shower/bath and heated tile floors. Spacious and inviting backyard, recently landscaped with stamped concrete and raised paver patios, kids play area (or could convert to garden) with solid timbers boarder, and nice fenced dog run.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 S Fillmore St have any available units?
1110 S Fillmore St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 S Fillmore St have?
Some of 1110 S Fillmore St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 S Fillmore St currently offering any rent specials?
1110 S Fillmore St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 S Fillmore St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1110 S Fillmore St is pet friendly.
Does 1110 S Fillmore St offer parking?
No, 1110 S Fillmore St does not offer parking.
Does 1110 S Fillmore St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 S Fillmore St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 S Fillmore St have a pool?
No, 1110 S Fillmore St does not have a pool.
Does 1110 S Fillmore St have accessible units?
No, 1110 S Fillmore St does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 S Fillmore St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 S Fillmore St does not have units with dishwashers.
