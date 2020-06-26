1110 S Fillmore St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL BUNGALOW ON ONE OF CORY MERRILL'S BEST BLOCKS! DOUBLE LOT, PERCHED HIGH UP 4 MTN VIEW IF POP TOP. PLANTATION SHUTTERS, FIREPLACE, GORGEOUS HDWDS, A/ C. OVER 1900 SQ FT FINISHED. OVERSIZED 2 CAR GAR. NICE OPEN FLOORPLAN 3 BD & 2 BA. Fully remodeled Kitchen w/ high-end stainless appliances, solid cherry cabinets, and designer granite. Lower Floor Master Suite with walk-in closet, remodeled master bath, including beautiful tile shower/bath and heated tile floors. Spacious and inviting backyard, recently landscaped with stamped concrete and raised paver patios, kids play area (or could convert to garden) with solid timbers boarder, and nice fenced dog run.