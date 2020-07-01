1108 E Bayaud Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar concierge gym pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill hot tub lobby

Highrise Studio Near Cap Hill: Luxe Fine Living - Property Id: 248648



1 MONTH FREE if leased within 72 hour of tour; LOOK & LEASE SPECIAL:2 WEEKS FREE if leased within 24 HOURS Must move in before 3/31. Only studio floor plan currently available: . Apartments ready for March move in!



Epic views located blocks from Washington Park, five minutes to Cherry Creek and ten minutes from the heart of Downtown Denver. Choose from a variety of floor plans including studio, one and two bedrooms; Experience the serenity of high rise living, with an elevated lifestyle focus.



Amenities:

24/7 in-house concierge + Premium coffee bar

Fireplace lounge w/ Customs from local artists

Expansive 5th floor outdoor amenity deck

Salt water pool + private cabanas & Hot tub

3 fire lounges + 8 grilling stations (year-round)

Iconic Rocky Mountain and Denver skyline vantages

Salt water pool with loungers & private cabanas

Hot tub with Lavish lounge spaces + Billiards & shuffle board, Co-working spaces in lobby.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248648

Property Id 248648



(RLNE5658545)