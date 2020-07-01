All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1108 E Bayaud Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1108 E Bayaud Ave
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:56 AM

1108 E Bayaud Ave

1108 East Bayaud Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Speer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1108 East Bayaud Avenue, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
gym
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
hot tub
lobby
Highrise Studio Near Cap Hill: Luxe Fine Living - Property Id: 248648

1 MONTH FREE if leased within 72 hour of tour; LOOK & LEASE SPECIAL:2 WEEKS FREE if leased within 24 HOURS Must move in before 3/31. Only studio floor plan currently available: . Apartments ready for March move in!

Epic views located blocks from Washington Park, five minutes to Cherry Creek and ten minutes from the heart of Downtown Denver. Choose from a variety of floor plans including studio, one and two bedrooms; Experience the serenity of high rise living, with an elevated lifestyle focus.

Amenities:
24/7 in-house concierge + Premium coffee bar
Fireplace lounge w/ Customs from local artists
Expansive 5th floor outdoor amenity deck
Salt water pool + private cabanas & Hot tub
3 fire lounges + 8 grilling stations (year-round)
Iconic Rocky Mountain and Denver skyline vantages
Salt water pool with loungers & private cabanas
Hot tub with Lavish lounge spaces + Billiards & shuffle board, Co-working spaces in lobby.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248648
Property Id 248648

(RLNE5658545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 E Bayaud Ave have any available units?
1108 E Bayaud Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1108 E Bayaud Ave have?
Some of 1108 E Bayaud Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 E Bayaud Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1108 E Bayaud Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 E Bayaud Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1108 E Bayaud Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1108 E Bayaud Ave offer parking?
No, 1108 E Bayaud Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1108 E Bayaud Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1108 E Bayaud Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 E Bayaud Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1108 E Bayaud Ave has a pool.
Does 1108 E Bayaud Ave have accessible units?
No, 1108 E Bayaud Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 E Bayaud Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1108 E Bayaud Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Cove Apartments
3446 S Akron St
Denver, CO 80231
Retreat at Water’s Edge
9999 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
The Modern Apartment Homes
6301 W Hampton Ave
Denver, CO 80227
Dylan
3201 Brighton Blvd
Denver, CO 80216
136 S Penn
136 S Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80209
Link 35
1220 35th St
Denver, CO 80205
Three Gables
2475 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210
Highland Place
3372 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University