All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1090 South Eliot Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1090 South Eliot Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 9:24 PM

1090 South Eliot Street

1090 South Eliot Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1090 South Eliot Street, Denver, CO 80219
Athmar Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1201167.

You do not want to miss this great and beautifully remodeled apartment! With 1 huge bedroom and 1 bath, this unit is sure to welcome you home. Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in a kitchen that comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, and plenty of counter and cabinet space. This apartment has newer flooring, light fixtures, counters, and cabinets! Shared laundry room available. Parking for this unit is 1 reserved spot with additional street parking available.

Nearby are Huston Lake Park with Huston Lake, many shopping/dining options including Pho and Lollicup, Garfield Lake and Park, and Westwood Branch Library. Just 10 minutes to Sports Authority Field at Mile High and Downtown Aquarium. Less than 15 minutes to Belmar or the Denver Art Museum! Travel is easy with quick access to Mississippi Ave, Federal Blvd, Santa Fe, I-25, and bus and light rail stations.

Rent includes water, sewer, gas, and trash.

Small dogs or cats allowed with owner approval and deposit.

This beautiful studio condo at Dakota Station will welcome you with a total of 405 square feet of living space.

The skylights make this studio light and bright. The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and pantry for extra food storage. This condo comes with 1 reserved parking space.

Enjoy mountain views from your private balcony. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails Dakota Station Park. Also nearby are Texas Roadhouse, Chick-Fil-A, Noodles & Company, many more shopping/dinning options. Travel is easy with access to E-470.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1201167.

Real Property Management Colorado
303-873-RENT (7368)
www.303rent.com

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1090 South Eliot Street have any available units?
1090 South Eliot Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1090 South Eliot Street have?
Some of 1090 South Eliot Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1090 South Eliot Street currently offering any rent specials?
1090 South Eliot Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1090 South Eliot Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1090 South Eliot Street is pet friendly.
Does 1090 South Eliot Street offer parking?
Yes, 1090 South Eliot Street does offer parking.
Does 1090 South Eliot Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1090 South Eliot Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1090 South Eliot Street have a pool?
No, 1090 South Eliot Street does not have a pool.
Does 1090 South Eliot Street have accessible units?
No, 1090 South Eliot Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1090 South Eliot Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1090 South Eliot Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arapahoe Club
2800 S Syracuse Way
Denver, CO 80231
Coda
100 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Canvas on Blake
2401 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205
The Lex at Lowry
240 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80224
Vesty Park
3190 W 14th Ave
Denver, CO 80204
Monaco Row
4665 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Creekside Apartments
5250 E Cherry Creek South Dr
Denver, CO 80246
Griffis Union Station
2905 Inca St
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University