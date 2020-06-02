1090 South Eliot Street

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1201167.



You do not want to miss this great and beautifully remodeled apartment! With 1 huge bedroom and 1 bath, this unit is sure to welcome you home. Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in a kitchen that comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, and plenty of counter and cabinet space. This apartment has newer flooring, light fixtures, counters, and cabinets! Shared laundry room available. Parking for this unit is 1 reserved spot with additional street parking available.



Nearby are Huston Lake Park with Huston Lake, many shopping/dining options including Pho and Lollicup, Garfield Lake and Park, and Westwood Branch Library. Just 10 minutes to Sports Authority Field at Mile High and Downtown Aquarium. Less than 15 minutes to Belmar or the Denver Art Museum! Travel is easy with quick access to Mississippi Ave, Federal Blvd, Santa Fe, I-25, and bus and light rail stations.



Rent includes water, sewer, gas, and trash.



Small dogs or cats allowed with owner approval and deposit.



This beautiful studio condo at Dakota Station will welcome you with a total of 405 square feet of living space.



The skylights make this studio light and bright. The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and pantry for extra food storage. This condo comes with 1 reserved parking space.



Enjoy mountain views from your private balcony. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails Dakota Station Park. Also nearby are Texas Roadhouse, Chick-Fil-A, Noodles & Company, many more shopping/dinning options. Travel is easy with access to E-470.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.



