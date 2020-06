Amenities

One bedroom, one bath third floor unit with a one car reserved parking space. Nice sized living room with a large balcony. A/C. Excellent location with ten minute access to downtown. Close to Cheesman Park, fantastic restaurants, and wonderful shopping areas. For more information or to schedule a showing please call Connie with Heartstone Properties at 303-796-1248.