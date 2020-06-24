Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room online portal

1061 Adams St Available 07/23/20 Beautiful Updated Bungalow in Desirable Neighborhood! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.



Available for 1 - 2 year lease!



This stylishly upgraded bungalow in a historic area of Denver has original crown molding and trim detail as well as wood floors throughout. Central air and heating keep you comfortable year-round. The remodeled kitchen has all stainless appliances including a gas range and a dishwasher. Large windows and an open floor plan allow for lots of natural lighting. There is a basement with a full size washer and dryer for tenant use and extra storage potential. The front porch is perfect for lounging after dinner and the back yard has a patio and is fully fenced which is perfect for entertaining. The detached garage is great for parking or storage.



You’d be just a short walk from the Denver Botanic Gardens, City Park, the Zoo, and Denver Museum of Nature and Science. There are lots of other smaller neighborhood parks within walking distance. There is easy access to downtown Dever via walking, biking, or public transportation. A few blocks south you can access the fine dining and shopping at Cherry Creek Shopping Center and go a few blocks north to Colfax to access the historic Ogden and Bluebird theaters, unique shops, and excellent local dining establishments.



HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR

*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.

*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.



APPLICATION DETAILS

*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.

*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.

*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.



TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

*Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com

*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply



RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:

*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)

*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



Pioneer Property Management



4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033



RentMeDenver.com



(RLNE5105541)