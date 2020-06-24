All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1061 Adams St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1061 Adams St
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:50 AM

1061 Adams St

1061 Adams Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Congress Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1061 Adams Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
online portal
1061 Adams St Available 07/23/20 Beautiful Updated Bungalow in Desirable Neighborhood! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Available for 1 - 2 year lease!

This stylishly upgraded bungalow in a historic area of Denver has original crown molding and trim detail as well as wood floors throughout. Central air and heating keep you comfortable year-round. The remodeled kitchen has all stainless appliances including a gas range and a dishwasher. Large windows and an open floor plan allow for lots of natural lighting. There is a basement with a full size washer and dryer for tenant use and extra storage potential. The front porch is perfect for lounging after dinner and the back yard has a patio and is fully fenced which is perfect for entertaining. The detached garage is great for parking or storage.

You’d be just a short walk from the Denver Botanic Gardens, City Park, the Zoo, and Denver Museum of Nature and Science. There are lots of other smaller neighborhood parks within walking distance. There is easy access to downtown Dever via walking, biking, or public transportation. A few blocks south you can access the fine dining and shopping at Cherry Creek Shopping Center and go a few blocks north to Colfax to access the historic Ogden and Bluebird theaters, unique shops, and excellent local dining establishments.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
*Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE5105541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1061 Adams St have any available units?
1061 Adams St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1061 Adams St have?
Some of 1061 Adams St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1061 Adams St currently offering any rent specials?
1061 Adams St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1061 Adams St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1061 Adams St is pet friendly.
Does 1061 Adams St offer parking?
Yes, 1061 Adams St offers parking.
Does 1061 Adams St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1061 Adams St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1061 Adams St have a pool?
No, 1061 Adams St does not have a pool.
Does 1061 Adams St have accessible units?
No, 1061 Adams St does not have accessible units.
Does 1061 Adams St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1061 Adams St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Neon Local
99 South Broadway
Denver, CO 80223
Commons Park West
1550 Platte St
Denver, CO 80202
Steele Manor
1421 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place
Denver, CO 80202
7575 Town Center
7575 E 29th Pl
Denver, CO 80238
One City Block
444 E 19th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Outlook Gateway
5650 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University