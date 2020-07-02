1050 Logan Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Dazzling turn-key townhome located in the heart of Capitol Hill with an open floorplan perfect for entertaining. Featuring a remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, refinished hardwood floors throughout and rooms filled with tons of natural light, this home is truly remarkable. Yes, there is laundry and plenty of storage in the basement. Blocks to Trader Joes, numerous restaurants, Cheesman Park and a short distance to downtown. Dont miss this opportunity to live in Denvers most walkable neighborhood. Dedicated parking spot and air conditioning.



Washer & Dryer in unit.



BE MINDFUL OF SCAMS. This property is never advertised on sublet. This property owner/manager never requests money of any kind until (1) meeting in person and (2) conducting a walk through the home. We make no exceptions for any reason.