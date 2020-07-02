All apartments in Denver
1050 Logan Street

Location

1050 Logan Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Dazzling turn-key townhome located in the heart of Capitol Hill with an open floorplan perfect for entertaining. Featuring a remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, refinished hardwood floors throughout and rooms filled with tons of natural light, this home is truly remarkable. Yes, there is laundry and plenty of storage in the basement. Blocks to Trader Joes, numerous restaurants, Cheesman Park and a short distance to downtown. Dont miss this opportunity to live in Denvers most walkable neighborhood. Dedicated parking spot and air conditioning.

Washer & Dryer in unit.

BE MINDFUL OF SCAMS. This property is never advertised on sublet. This property owner/manager never requests money of any kind until (1) meeting in person and (2) conducting a walk through the home. We make no exceptions for any reason.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 Logan Street have any available units?
1050 Logan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1050 Logan Street have?
Some of 1050 Logan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 Logan Street currently offering any rent specials?
1050 Logan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 Logan Street pet-friendly?
No, 1050 Logan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1050 Logan Street offer parking?
Yes, 1050 Logan Street offers parking.
Does 1050 Logan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1050 Logan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 Logan Street have a pool?
No, 1050 Logan Street does not have a pool.
Does 1050 Logan Street have accessible units?
No, 1050 Logan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 Logan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1050 Logan Street does not have units with dishwashers.

