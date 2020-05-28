1045 Clarkson St #305

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking bike storage pet friendly sauna

Vintage Unit with Modern Upgrades Available for Rent 7/1/19!!! - This vintage unit with modern upgrades boasts beautiful hardwood floors, granite countertops, tile flooring, spacious living area and amenities including a rooftop deck, workout facility with sauna and bike storage. Secured entry to building, one reserved parking space and no parking time constraints out front of building if second parking space is needed. Master Bedroom offers a walk-in closet with private bathroom, second bedroom is spacious with adequate closet space. Stackable, washer/dryer in unit with additional storage. Ideal location, perfect for walking / biking to Cherry Creek, nearby Cheesman Park, Whole Foods, multiple world-class restaurants, 16th Street Mall, and so much more! Pets are welcome (under 30 lbs/only one pet with an additional $500 refundable pet deposit). No smoking. Lease term 1yr or 18 month (preferred). Heat, water, sewer and trash included!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4478477)