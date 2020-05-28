All apartments in Denver
1045 Clarkson St #305

1045 North Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1045 North Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bike storage
pet friendly
sauna
Vintage Unit with Modern Upgrades Available for Rent 7/1/19!!! - This vintage unit with modern upgrades boasts beautiful hardwood floors, granite countertops, tile flooring, spacious living area and amenities including a rooftop deck, workout facility with sauna and bike storage. Secured entry to building, one reserved parking space and no parking time constraints out front of building if second parking space is needed. Master Bedroom offers a walk-in closet with private bathroom, second bedroom is spacious with adequate closet space. Stackable, washer/dryer in unit with additional storage. Ideal location, perfect for walking / biking to Cherry Creek, nearby Cheesman Park, Whole Foods, multiple world-class restaurants, 16th Street Mall, and so much more! Pets are welcome (under 30 lbs/only one pet with an additional $500 refundable pet deposit). No smoking. Lease term 1yr or 18 month (preferred). Heat, water, sewer and trash included!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4478477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1045 Clarkson St #305 have any available units?
1045 Clarkson St #305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1045 Clarkson St #305 have?
Some of 1045 Clarkson St #305's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1045 Clarkson St #305 currently offering any rent specials?
1045 Clarkson St #305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 Clarkson St #305 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1045 Clarkson St #305 is pet friendly.
Does 1045 Clarkson St #305 offer parking?
Yes, 1045 Clarkson St #305 offers parking.
Does 1045 Clarkson St #305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1045 Clarkson St #305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 Clarkson St #305 have a pool?
No, 1045 Clarkson St #305 does not have a pool.
Does 1045 Clarkson St #305 have accessible units?
No, 1045 Clarkson St #305 does not have accessible units.
Does 1045 Clarkson St #305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1045 Clarkson St #305 does not have units with dishwashers.
