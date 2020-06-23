Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access media room pet friendly

1034 Milwaukee Street Available 02/01/19 Lovely 3 BED/2.5 BATH family home in Congress Park, Denver! - This lovely 3 BED/2.5 BATH family home in Congress Park, Denver is available February 1st. AMAZING LOCATION. This home was built in 1906 and features beautiful hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Plenty of natural light. Updated eat-in kitchen with separate dining area as well. Cozy living room with gas fireplace great for winter nights! Downstairs features a separate living space/media room that could be used as a guest bedroom or play room with updated bathroom. 3 bedrooms/1 bath upstairs. One-car detached garage with PLENTY of storage space and vaulted ceilings. Additional driveway spot as well. Adorable backyard with spacious deck. Well maintenance landscaping with garden beds. NEGOTIABLE HOME OFFICE with shelving, hardwood floors, and heat/air conditioning. Washer/dryer included.



Located in a VERY desirable neighborhood - nearby many shops and restaurants! You can ride your bike to the museum and zoo.



Video Showing: https://www.dropbox.com/s/vvays1knesj50kw/VID_20190107_095744860.mp4?dl=0



Pets negotiable.



Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to set up a viewing today!



(RLNE3708474)