All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1030 Pearl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1030 Pearl
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1030 Pearl

1030 North Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1030 North Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bf4cab4069 ---- *Sign a Lease Within 24 hours of your Showing, Get $100 at Move-in!!!! * Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing | Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 -Lots of Natural Light -Hardwood Floors -Free High-speed WiFi -Easy Walk to Multiple Grocery Stores - Storage Unit Included 1030 Pearl Street 12-Month Lease $1400 Rent $90 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $600 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) OR $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing | Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 Thank you very much for your time and interest! *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * *approximate square footage *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 Pearl have any available units?
1030 Pearl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1030 Pearl have?
Some of 1030 Pearl's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 Pearl currently offering any rent specials?
1030 Pearl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 Pearl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1030 Pearl is pet friendly.
Does 1030 Pearl offer parking?
No, 1030 Pearl does not offer parking.
Does 1030 Pearl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 Pearl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 Pearl have a pool?
No, 1030 Pearl does not have a pool.
Does 1030 Pearl have accessible units?
No, 1030 Pearl does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 Pearl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1030 Pearl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Sublet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1270 Logan Street
1270 North Logan Street
Denver, CO 80203
The Atrii
5100 Leetsdale Dr
Denver, CO 80246
Del Prado
1510 E 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80218
Shambhala
1355 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
The Vicinity
1010 E 13th Ave
Denver, CO 80218
Waterford RiNo
2797 Wewatta Way
Denver, CO 80216
Monaco South
2280 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80222
Alara Union Station
1975 19th St
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University