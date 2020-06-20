1006 North Ogden Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities community garden on-site laundry bbq/grill

Please view our video tour of this Charming 2 bed, 1 bath townhome in convenient location to Downtown Denver in the heart of Capital Hill here: https://youtu.be/4ZOtZ8sw400 You get all the charm of a 1900s home with modern updates plus you walking distance to everything, one block to shopping, dining & entertainment and also walking distance to Cheeseman Park. This home features exposed brick walls, hardwoods, and original built ins, walk through closet as well as a renovated kitchen with quartz counters, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances including gas range, beautiful Victorian-era white an black hexagon tile flooring in kitchen and bath, second bedroom/study has a fold away Queen Murphy bed for convenience and maximizes space, chose to grill in your shared backyard with a community garden or relax on your private front porch with seating, 805 sq ft on main level plus bonus storage space in the 200 sq ft basement with shelving and closet space, and laundry room with washer & dryer. Tenant pays gas, electric and water. Owner pays sewer, trash, landscaping & snow removal. One block away some of the things you will find: Whole Foods, King Soopers, ACE hardware, Potager, Snarfs, Sexy Pizza, Dazbog & Park Tavern. Please contact Level Up Property Management stephanie@leveluprent.com, 720-787-9095. Unit will be available for move in about July 5th, 2020. No pets.