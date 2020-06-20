All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
1006 North Ogden Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:54 AM

1006 North Ogden Street

1006 Ogden Street · (720) 787-9095
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1006 Ogden Street, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 5

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1005 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Please view our video tour of this Charming 2 bed, 1 bath townhome in convenient location to Downtown Denver in the heart of Capital Hill here: https://youtu.be/4ZOtZ8sw400 You get all the charm of a 1900s home with modern updates plus you walking distance to everything, one block to shopping, dining & entertainment and also walking distance to Cheeseman Park. This home features exposed brick walls, hardwoods, and original built ins, walk through closet as well as a renovated kitchen with quartz counters, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances including gas range, beautiful Victorian-era white an black hexagon tile flooring in kitchen and bath, second bedroom/study has a fold away Queen Murphy bed for convenience and maximizes space, chose to grill in your shared backyard with a community garden or relax on your private front porch with seating, 805 sq ft on main level plus bonus storage space in the 200 sq ft basement with shelving and closet space, and laundry room with washer & dryer. Tenant pays gas, electric and water. Owner pays sewer, trash, landscaping & snow removal. One block away some of the things you will find: Whole Foods, King Soopers, ACE hardware, Potager, Snarfs, Sexy Pizza, Dazbog & Park Tavern. Please contact Level Up Property Management stephanie@leveluprent.com, 720-787-9095. Unit will be available for move in about July 5th, 2020. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 North Ogden Street have any available units?
1006 North Ogden Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 North Ogden Street have?
Some of 1006 North Ogden Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 North Ogden Street currently offering any rent specials?
1006 North Ogden Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 North Ogden Street pet-friendly?
No, 1006 North Ogden Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1006 North Ogden Street offer parking?
No, 1006 North Ogden Street does not offer parking.
Does 1006 North Ogden Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1006 North Ogden Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 North Ogden Street have a pool?
No, 1006 North Ogden Street does not have a pool.
Does 1006 North Ogden Street have accessible units?
No, 1006 North Ogden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 North Ogden Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1006 North Ogden Street has units with dishwashers.
