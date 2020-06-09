1001 Speer Blvd 1118

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar gym hot tub

Beautiful Downtown Studio Apartment - Property Id: 140922



Our luxury apartments are within easy, scenic walking distance of Denver and Civic Center Park's countless fine art galleries, historical museums, and taste bud tempting restaurants. A historical neighborhood for forward thinkers, the Golden Triangle's Civic Center Park quietly buzzes with the energy of entrepreneurship. Whether you're spending inspired mornings in laptop-friendly, latte-loving cafes or admiring contemporary art to spark a new idea in the afternoon, you can ignite your spirit all day long.1000 Speer by Windsor's state-of-the-art amenities and spacious floor plans offer a relaxing respite after a day of exploration. With smoked oak flooring, private terraces, soaking tubs, a community coffee bar, virtual golf simulator, and so much more, the list of large and small joys available at 1000 Speer by Windsor is even longer than your downtown Denver itinerary.

