1000 E 8th Avenue

Amenities

parking recently renovated internet access

This incredible condo is a must see! A beautiful, newly renovated kitchen and bath enhance the bright, charming interior. A large, open living room offers plenty of space for furniture, and a home office. The eat-in-kitchen and dining room provide a beautiful place to entertain, or enjoy a quiet evening at home. The oversized bedroom also provides ample space for large furniture and a king sized bed. This home includes ALL UTILITIES (except for internet and cable), a reserved parking space (suitable for small cars or storage), a large reserved storage space, and a location that is second to none! Step outside of the building, and you will be steps away from Cheesman Park, Capital Hill, and Congress Park! This home will not last, so please contact the listing agent to arrange a virtual viewing.