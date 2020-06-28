All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:18 PM

1000 E 8th Avenue

1000 East 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1000 East 8th Avenue, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
This incredible condo is a must see! A beautiful, newly renovated kitchen and bath enhance the bright, charming interior. A large, open living room offers plenty of space for furniture, and a home office. The eat-in-kitchen and dining room provide a beautiful place to entertain, or enjoy a quiet evening at home. The oversized bedroom also provides ample space for large furniture and a king sized bed. This home includes ALL UTILITIES (except for internet and cable), a reserved parking space (suitable for small cars or storage), a large reserved storage space, and a location that is second to none! Step outside of the building, and you will be steps away from Cheesman Park, Capital Hill, and Congress Park! This home will not last, so please contact the listing agent to arrange a virtual viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 E 8th Avenue have any available units?
1000 E 8th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1000 E 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1000 E 8th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 E 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1000 E 8th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1000 E 8th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1000 E 8th Avenue offers parking.
Does 1000 E 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 E 8th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 E 8th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1000 E 8th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1000 E 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1000 E 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 E 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 E 8th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 E 8th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 E 8th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

