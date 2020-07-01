Amenities

100 Park Avenue W., #307 Available 10/18/19 Beautiful 1 Bedroom Condo In Perfect Location Downtown! Reserved/Garage Parking! - Wonderful condo in the perfect location for concerts, sporting events and downtown living. Gorgeous wood floors throughout main living space. Kitchen is built for a chef with granite counter tops and Viking stove. Spacious living area offers a nice view of the area. Bedroom has new carpet and is connected to bathroom and walk in closet. Fresh paint throughout! Reserved parking space in the garage and storage space for your use. Building offers so many amenities...outdoor pool open year round, hot tub, grill area, dog park, dog wash station, gym, meeting room, laundry facilities, recreation room. This is a perfect place to call home! Contact Stuart at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com or 720.697.0716 to schedule a showing!



