All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 100 Park Avenue W., #307.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
100 Park Avenue W., #307
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

100 Park Avenue W., #307

100 Park Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Five Points
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

100 Park Avenue West, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
100 Park Avenue W., #307 Available 10/18/19 Beautiful 1 Bedroom Condo In Perfect Location Downtown! Reserved/Garage Parking! - Wonderful condo in the perfect location for concerts, sporting events and downtown living. Gorgeous wood floors throughout main living space. Kitchen is built for a chef with granite counter tops and Viking stove. Spacious living area offers a nice view of the area. Bedroom has new carpet and is connected to bathroom and walk in closet. Fresh paint throughout! Reserved parking space in the garage and storage space for your use. Building offers so many amenities...outdoor pool open year round, hot tub, grill area, dog park, dog wash station, gym, meeting room, laundry facilities, recreation room. This is a perfect place to call home! Contact Stuart at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com or 720.697.0716 to schedule a showing!

Professionally Managed by Shari Oliver-Watkins Owner/Associate Broker, Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc.

(RLNE5195396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Park Avenue W., #307 have any available units?
100 Park Avenue W., #307 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Park Avenue W., #307 have?
Some of 100 Park Avenue W., #307's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Park Avenue W., #307 currently offering any rent specials?
100 Park Avenue W., #307 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Park Avenue W., #307 pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Park Avenue W., #307 is pet friendly.
Does 100 Park Avenue W., #307 offer parking?
Yes, 100 Park Avenue W., #307 offers parking.
Does 100 Park Avenue W., #307 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Park Avenue W., #307 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Park Avenue W., #307 have a pool?
Yes, 100 Park Avenue W., #307 has a pool.
Does 100 Park Avenue W., #307 have accessible units?
No, 100 Park Avenue W., #307 does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Park Avenue W., #307 have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Park Avenue W., #307 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pembrooke on the Green
10700 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
Edison At Rino
3063 North Brighton Boulevard
Denver, CO 80216
Pilot House
8155 E Fairmount Dr
Denver, CO 80230
The Wheatley
530 25th St
Denver, CO 80205
Modera Cap Hill
1200 Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
Mason at Alameda Station
275 S Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80223
The Boulevard Apartments
150 W 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80204
The Parc at Cherry Creek
7555 E Warren Dr
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University