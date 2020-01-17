1 E Bayaud Ave.

Amenities

Music, food, entertainment … you name it, and the South Broadway neighborhood has it! Perfect for those looking to live in a culturally vibrant part of Denver. At the corner of Broadway and Bayaud are the White Palace apartments, which have been transformed into modern studios and 1 bedrooms, with brand new kitchens, designer flooring, gleaming bathrooms, and high ceilings and windows to let in the natural light. Each unique floor plan has been completely renovated, and all include a 42" flat-screen TV with 150mb internet service. Limited off-street parking is available. South Broadway's vibrant neighborhood is packed with coffee shops, restaurants, galleries, music venues, bars, and some of the best locally owned shops around. Highlights include the Mutiny Cafe, Beatrice & Woodsley, Fancy Tiger, Decade, Sputnik, Mayan Theatre, 3 Kings Tavern, and Punch Bowl Social. There's easy access to public transportation and bike lanes, and it's minutes from Downtown Denver. Completely Renovated