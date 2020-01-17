All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1 E Bayaud Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1 E Bayaud Ave.
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1 E Bayaud Ave.

1 East Bayaud Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Speer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1 East Bayaud Avenue, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
media room
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
internet access
media room
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7aa07e905c ---- Music, food, entertainment &hellip; you name it, and the South Broadway neighborhood has it! Perfect for those looking to live in a culturally vibrant part of Denver. At the corner of Broadway and Bayaud are the White Palace apartments, which have been transformed into modern studios and 1 bedrooms, with brand new kitchens, designer flooring, gleaming bathrooms, and high ceilings and windows to let in the natural light. Each unique floor plan has been completely renovated, and all include a 42" flat-screen TV with 150mb internet service. Limited off-street parking is available. South Broadway's vibrant neighborhood is packed with coffee shops, restaurants, galleries, music venues, bars, and some of the best locally owned shops around. Highlights include the Mutiny Cafe, Beatrice & Woodsley, Fancy Tiger, Decade, Sputnik, Mayan Theatre, 3 Kings Tavern, and Punch Bowl Social. There&rsquo;s easy access to public transportation and bike lanes, and it&rsquo;s minutes from Downtown Denver. Completely Renovated

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 E Bayaud Ave. have any available units?
1 E Bayaud Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 E Bayaud Ave. have?
Some of 1 E Bayaud Ave.'s amenities include parking, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 E Bayaud Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1 E Bayaud Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 E Bayaud Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1 E Bayaud Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1 E Bayaud Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1 E Bayaud Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1 E Bayaud Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 E Bayaud Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 E Bayaud Ave. have a pool?
No, 1 E Bayaud Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1 E Bayaud Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1 E Bayaud Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1 E Bayaud Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 E Bayaud Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Berkeley
4703 W 52nd Ave
Denver, CO 80212
The Lydian
2560 Welton St
Denver, CO 80205
AMLI Denargo Market
2525 Wewatta Way
Denver, CO 80216
AMLI Riverfront Park
1900 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Pilot House
8155 E Fairmount Dr
Denver, CO 80230
1000 South Broadway
1000 S Broadway
Denver, CO 80209
Link 35
1220 35th St
Denver, CO 80205
Griffis North Union
2975 Huron Street
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University