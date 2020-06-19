8441 Dry Needle Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Must see this beautiful home located in the Trails at Forest Meadows. 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, loft, 3 car tandem garage home built by Challenger in 2014 features the layout of the Charleston floor plan; 2,782 sq ft, main level office/den, kitchen/dining area walkout, open entry, and living room . Home is like new with updates including Stainless Steel appliances, kitchen pantry, granite countertops, modern colors, fenced backyard, and much more. Perfectly located with a nearby park and walking/hiking trails, close to all of the major conveniences.