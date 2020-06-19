All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

8441 Dry Needle Place

8441 Dry Needle Place · (719) 722-0077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8441 Dry Needle Place, Colorado Springs, CO 80908
Wolf Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2782 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Must see this beautiful home located in the Trails at Forest Meadows. 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, loft, 3 car tandem garage home built by Challenger in 2014 features the layout of the Charleston floor plan; 2,782 sq ft, main level office/den, kitchen/dining area walkout, open entry, and living room . Home is like new with updates including Stainless Steel appliances, kitchen pantry, granite countertops, modern colors, fenced backyard, and much more. Perfectly located with a nearby park and walking/hiking trails, close to all of the major conveniences.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8441 Dry Needle Place have any available units?
8441 Dry Needle Place has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 8441 Dry Needle Place have?
Some of 8441 Dry Needle Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8441 Dry Needle Place currently offering any rent specials?
8441 Dry Needle Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8441 Dry Needle Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8441 Dry Needle Place is pet friendly.
Does 8441 Dry Needle Place offer parking?
Yes, 8441 Dry Needle Place does offer parking.
Does 8441 Dry Needle Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8441 Dry Needle Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8441 Dry Needle Place have a pool?
No, 8441 Dry Needle Place does not have a pool.
Does 8441 Dry Needle Place have accessible units?
No, 8441 Dry Needle Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8441 Dry Needle Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8441 Dry Needle Place has units with dishwashers.
