Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

832 S. Wahsatch Avenue

832 South Wahsatch Avenue · (719) 471-1703
Location

832 South Wahsatch Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Downtown Colorado Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 832 S. Wahsatch Avenue · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Downtown Townhome - Beautiful 3 story townhome with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage, hardwood floors, carpet, tile, washer/dryer connection! This is beautiful down town living in a HOA community that takes care of the landscaping so you don't have to! Close to shopping, restaurants, schools and parks! This beauty could be your next home! Want to see it? Just give us a call at Bennett-Shellenberger Realty to set an appointment with one of our friendly property managers! We can be reached at 719-471-1703 Monday - Thursday from 8:30 - 5:00 and Friday's from 8:30 - Noon! We will see you there!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5763024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 S. Wahsatch Avenue have any available units?
832 S. Wahsatch Avenue has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 832 S. Wahsatch Avenue have?
Some of 832 S. Wahsatch Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 832 S. Wahsatch Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
832 S. Wahsatch Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 S. Wahsatch Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 832 S. Wahsatch Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 832 S. Wahsatch Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 832 S. Wahsatch Avenue does offer parking.
Does 832 S. Wahsatch Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 832 S. Wahsatch Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 S. Wahsatch Avenue have a pool?
No, 832 S. Wahsatch Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 832 S. Wahsatch Avenue have accessible units?
No, 832 S. Wahsatch Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 832 S. Wahsatch Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 832 S. Wahsatch Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
