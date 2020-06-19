832 S. Wahsatch Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Downtown Townhome - Beautiful 3 story townhome with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage, hardwood floors, carpet, tile, washer/dryer connection! This is beautiful down town living in a HOA community that takes care of the landscaping so you don't have to! Close to shopping, restaurants, schools and parks! This beauty could be your next home! Want to see it? Just give us a call at Bennett-Shellenberger Realty to set an appointment with one of our friendly property managers! We can be reached at 719-471-1703 Monday - Thursday from 8:30 - 5:00 and Friday's from 8:30 - Noon! We will see you there!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5763024)