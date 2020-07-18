8070 Essington Drive ·

Amenities

*NEWLY RENOVATED HOME!!**



This newly renovated beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home will welcome you with 1200 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes with stunning appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher! Other great features include fresh paint, new carpets, updated bathrooms, hook ups for washer and dryer, Ceiling Fans, skylights, and a wood burning fireplace. All flooring in the home is brand new and walls are newly painted throughout! Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage!



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio! Within walking distance is walking and biking trails as well as Frontier Elementary. Within driving distance is Ford Frick Park, Rampart Dog Park, Union Town Center, Rampart High School, and more!



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



