Colorado Springs, CO
8070 Essington Drive
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:57 PM

8070 Essington Drive

8070 Essington Drive
Location

8070 Essington Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Briargate

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,665

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
*NEWLY RENOVATED HOME!!**

This newly renovated beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home will welcome you with 1200 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes with stunning appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher! Other great features include fresh paint, new carpets, updated bathrooms, hook ups for washer and dryer, Ceiling Fans, skylights, and a wood burning fireplace. All flooring in the home is brand new and walls are newly painted throughout! Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage!

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio! Within walking distance is walking and biking trails as well as Frontier Elementary. Within driving distance is Ford Frick Park, Rampart Dog Park, Union Town Center, Rampart High School, and more!

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Visit www.719rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.719rent.com
719-471-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration, and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.
Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8070 Essington Drive have any available units?
8070 Essington Drive has a unit available for $1,665 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 8070 Essington Drive have?
Some of 8070 Essington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8070 Essington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8070 Essington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8070 Essington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8070 Essington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8070 Essington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8070 Essington Drive offers parking.
Does 8070 Essington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8070 Essington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8070 Essington Drive have a pool?
No, 8070 Essington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8070 Essington Drive have accessible units?
No, 8070 Essington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8070 Essington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8070 Essington Drive has units with dishwashers.
