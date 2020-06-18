All apartments in Colorado Springs
6815 Dauntless Court

6815 Dauntless Court · (719) 331-0411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6815 Dauntless Court, Colorado Springs, CO 80919
Discovery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6815 Dauntless Court · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2686 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6815 Dauntless Court - Wonderfully remodeled split level home on a a 1/3 acre in Rockrimmon! 4 beds, 3 baths, 2 car garage with beautiful, private backyard. Located on a cul-de-sac, this home boasts hardwood floors, all brand new stainless steel appliances including a gas range/oven, new paint, flooring, windows, hardware and fixtures throughout. Brand new beautiful deep blue quartz countertops. There is a wood burning fireplace, 2 sheds in backyard for plenty of storage, fruit tress and an area for gardening. Mountain views. D-20 schools. Close and convenient to everything! Less than 5 min from Ute Valley Park-352 acres of hiking, and biking trails. 10 minutes to Garden of the Gods. Minutes to I-25, This house is a gem! Call or text Dan at 719-331-0411 for additional information.

Broadmoor Bluffs Realty requires each tenant to have FICO credit scores of 640 or greater and combined monthly income of 3 times the rent. No Section 8/Vouchers. Complete tenant qualification requirements are available at broadmoorbluffsrealty.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5685540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6815 Dauntless Court have any available units?
6815 Dauntless Court has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 6815 Dauntless Court have?
Some of 6815 Dauntless Court's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6815 Dauntless Court currently offering any rent specials?
6815 Dauntless Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6815 Dauntless Court pet-friendly?
No, 6815 Dauntless Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 6815 Dauntless Court offer parking?
Yes, 6815 Dauntless Court does offer parking.
Does 6815 Dauntless Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6815 Dauntless Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6815 Dauntless Court have a pool?
No, 6815 Dauntless Court does not have a pool.
Does 6815 Dauntless Court have accessible units?
No, 6815 Dauntless Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6815 Dauntless Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6815 Dauntless Court does not have units with dishwashers.
