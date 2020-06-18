Amenities

6815 Dauntless Court - Wonderfully remodeled split level home on a a 1/3 acre in Rockrimmon! 4 beds, 3 baths, 2 car garage with beautiful, private backyard. Located on a cul-de-sac, this home boasts hardwood floors, all brand new stainless steel appliances including a gas range/oven, new paint, flooring, windows, hardware and fixtures throughout. Brand new beautiful deep blue quartz countertops. There is a wood burning fireplace, 2 sheds in backyard for plenty of storage, fruit tress and an area for gardening. Mountain views. D-20 schools. Close and convenient to everything! Less than 5 min from Ute Valley Park-352 acres of hiking, and biking trails. 10 minutes to Garden of the Gods. Minutes to I-25, This house is a gem! Call or text Dan at 719-331-0411 for additional information.



Broadmoor Bluffs Realty requires each tenant to have FICO credit scores of 640 or greater and combined monthly income of 3 times the rent. No Section 8/Vouchers. Complete tenant qualification requirements are available at broadmoorbluffsrealty.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5685540)