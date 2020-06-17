All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:45 PM

6721 Wild Indigo Drive

6721 Wild Indigo Drive · (719) 257-7465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6721 Wild Indigo Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Wagon Trails

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,330

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2826 sqft

Amenities

This beautiful ranch style home is located in School district 11 in the desirable neighborhood, Bridle Pass. It is near parks, schools, and shopping centers. When you enter this home, you will see a spacious living room with a cozy fireplace and a beautiful bay window. The eat-in kitchen has tile countertops, a movable center island with granite, a pantry and a breakfast bar. There is also a walkout from the kitchen that leads you to the beautifully landscaped backyard and nice size storage shed. You can enjoy gorgeous mountain views from your own pergola or from your stamped concrete patio. The laundry room is conveniently located on the main level. The large master bedroom is also on the main level. It adjoins to the 5 piece master bathroom and walk-in closet. When you walk downstairs, you will see a full basement with a large family room. There are 2 bedrooms, a bathroom and a storage room located downstairs. This home has everything and more! Come see it today!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6721 Wild Indigo Drive have any available units?
6721 Wild Indigo Drive has a unit available for $2,330 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 6721 Wild Indigo Drive have?
Some of 6721 Wild Indigo Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6721 Wild Indigo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6721 Wild Indigo Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6721 Wild Indigo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6721 Wild Indigo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6721 Wild Indigo Drive offer parking?
No, 6721 Wild Indigo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6721 Wild Indigo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6721 Wild Indigo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6721 Wild Indigo Drive have a pool?
No, 6721 Wild Indigo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6721 Wild Indigo Drive have accessible units?
No, 6721 Wild Indigo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6721 Wild Indigo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6721 Wild Indigo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
