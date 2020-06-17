6721 Wild Indigo Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

This beautiful ranch style home is located in School district 11 in the desirable neighborhood, Bridle Pass. It is near parks, schools, and shopping centers. When you enter this home, you will see a spacious living room with a cozy fireplace and a beautiful bay window. The eat-in kitchen has tile countertops, a movable center island with granite, a pantry and a breakfast bar. There is also a walkout from the kitchen that leads you to the beautifully landscaped backyard and nice size storage shed. You can enjoy gorgeous mountain views from your own pergola or from your stamped concrete patio. The laundry room is conveniently located on the main level. The large master bedroom is also on the main level. It adjoins to the 5 piece master bathroom and walk-in closet. When you walk downstairs, you will see a full basement with a large family room. There are 2 bedrooms, a bathroom and a storage room located downstairs. This home has everything and more! Come see it today!

