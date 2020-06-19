Amenities

6080 Revelstoke Available 05/23/20 Large 5 BDRM 3 Car Garage D-20 Wolf Ranch - This highly sought after 5 Bedroom home in desirable Wolf Ranch is better than new. The community regularly voted as one of Colorado Springs Most Desirable features a community pool and clubhouse, community parks, dog park, along with district 20 schools. It is conveniently located with easy access to I-25 and the USAFA and other local military bases, the Powers Shopping Corridor and and easy commute to the Denver Tech Center. Classic Home's most popular "Vail" model features a very open main level, 5 larger than expected bedrooms, spacious basement with built-in wet bar and entertainment area and 3 car garage. The home has been tastefully upgraded throughout with beautiful hard wood flooring, gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, a gas stove, spacious pantry, granite counter tops, and breakfast nook. The main level also has a private office, formal dining and living areas and walks out to a covered patio with clear unobstructed Pike's Peak views. The Master suite which features a 5 piece bath including separate soaking tub and shower is upstairs along with 3 other larger than expected bedrooms. The 5th oversized bedroom is downstairs which also has a large open family room (which includes a custom entertainment center) and built in wet bar. **Small dog considered, No MMJ smoking or growing allowed** Due to current COVID RESTRICTIONS we are not doing in person showings while home is occupied. Sight unseen leases are accepted. Please see video walk through from previous listing https://youtu.be/PqwNZ1-vqcE



No Cats Allowed



