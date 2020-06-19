All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:12 PM

6080 Revelstoke

6080 Revelstoke Drive · (719) 377-2387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6080 Revelstoke Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80924
Wolf Ranch

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 6080 Revelstoke · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3896 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
garage
6080 Revelstoke Available 05/23/20 Large 5 BDRM 3 Car Garage D-20 Wolf Ranch - This highly sought after 5 Bedroom home in desirable Wolf Ranch is better than new. The community regularly voted as one of Colorado Springs Most Desirable features a community pool and clubhouse, community parks, dog park, along with district 20 schools. It is conveniently located with easy access to I-25 and the USAFA and other local military bases, the Powers Shopping Corridor and and easy commute to the Denver Tech Center. Classic Home's most popular "Vail" model features a very open main level, 5 larger than expected bedrooms, spacious basement with built-in wet bar and entertainment area and 3 car garage. The home has been tastefully upgraded throughout with beautiful hard wood flooring, gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, a gas stove, spacious pantry, granite counter tops, and breakfast nook. The main level also has a private office, formal dining and living areas and walks out to a covered patio with clear unobstructed Pike's Peak views. The Master suite which features a 5 piece bath including separate soaking tub and shower is upstairs along with 3 other larger than expected bedrooms. The 5th oversized bedroom is downstairs which also has a large open family room (which includes a custom entertainment center) and built in wet bar. **Small dog considered, No MMJ smoking or growing allowed** Due to current COVID RESTRICTIONS we are not doing in person showings while home is occupied. Sight unseen leases are accepted. Please see video walk through from previous listing https://youtu.be/PqwNZ1-vqcE

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2801791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6080 Revelstoke have any available units?
6080 Revelstoke has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 6080 Revelstoke have?
Some of 6080 Revelstoke's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6080 Revelstoke currently offering any rent specials?
6080 Revelstoke isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6080 Revelstoke pet-friendly?
Yes, 6080 Revelstoke is pet friendly.
Does 6080 Revelstoke offer parking?
Yes, 6080 Revelstoke does offer parking.
Does 6080 Revelstoke have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6080 Revelstoke does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6080 Revelstoke have a pool?
Yes, 6080 Revelstoke has a pool.
Does 6080 Revelstoke have accessible units?
No, 6080 Revelstoke does not have accessible units.
Does 6080 Revelstoke have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6080 Revelstoke has units with dishwashers.
