5636 Shamrock Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newer Home, Central Air & Upgrades! Available Now! - Newer townhome with several upgrades and central air. Located close to shopping and dining, also a fast commute to Peterson AFB and/or the Air Force Academy. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, large bedrooms, walk in closets. Communication through the website is best to ensure you are included on any updates. This home is available right away.



$200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. $20 per month pet fee per pet. Security Deposit and First month's rent due at signing. $100 Lease Administration fee due at signing. Security Deposit equal to one month's rent. Please see minimum qualifications and apply online at www.coloradospringspropertymanagement.com. This is not a grow friendly property.



(RLNE5912580)