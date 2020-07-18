All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5636 Shamrock Heights

5636 Shamrock Heights · (719) 424-9919
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5636 Shamrock Heights, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Sundown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5636 Shamrock Heights · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1446 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newer Home, Central Air & Upgrades! Available Now! - Newer townhome with several upgrades and central air. Located close to shopping and dining, also a fast commute to Peterson AFB and/or the Air Force Academy. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, large bedrooms, walk in closets. Communication through the website is best to ensure you are included on any updates. This home is available right away.

$200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. $20 per month pet fee per pet. Security Deposit and First month's rent due at signing. $100 Lease Administration fee due at signing. Security Deposit equal to one month's rent. Please see minimum qualifications and apply online at www.coloradospringspropertymanagement.com. This is not a grow friendly property.

(RLNE5912580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5636 Shamrock Heights have any available units?
5636 Shamrock Heights has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 5636 Shamrock Heights have?
Some of 5636 Shamrock Heights's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5636 Shamrock Heights currently offering any rent specials?
5636 Shamrock Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5636 Shamrock Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, 5636 Shamrock Heights is pet friendly.
Does 5636 Shamrock Heights offer parking?
No, 5636 Shamrock Heights does not offer parking.
Does 5636 Shamrock Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5636 Shamrock Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5636 Shamrock Heights have a pool?
No, 5636 Shamrock Heights does not have a pool.
Does 5636 Shamrock Heights have accessible units?
No, 5636 Shamrock Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 5636 Shamrock Heights have units with dishwashers?
No, 5636 Shamrock Heights does not have units with dishwashers.
